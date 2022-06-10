The gathering that is the lifeblood of St. Peter’s Fiesta kicks off on Monday evening with the start of the annual novena.
The St. Peter’s Novena, a nine-day prayer ceremony, will start on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Gloucester.
This is the first in-person novena since 2019.
“The last two years we didn’t have a full celebration but there was a novena held virtually each year,” said Joe Novello, president of the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee.
This will be the 95th St. Peter’s Novena.
“That’s how the Fiesta began. It was a group of women, fishermen’s wives and others, who got together to pray for their safety and well being. It was around the feast day of St. Peter, which is the end of June. From what I’m told, the group just got larger and larger, and grew to what it is today,” said Novello. “When you ask people, the novena is the heart and soul of it all. There are so many other events, like the sports and entertainment. Everyone has a favorite part, but it started with the novena.”
The organizers want to alert those attending the novena that refreshments will not be served due to COVID and baked goods are not allowed to be brought into the hall. There will be bottled water and hand sanitizer.
The final day is June 21 when there will be a Mass. The five-day Fiesta starts the following day on Wednesday, June 22.
Organizers also are looking for people to enter floats in the procession following the celebration of Outdoor Mass on Sunday, June 26. The Fiesta Committee has a couple of trailers available, on a first come first served basis, which have to be reserved; contact Rose Aiello at 978-283-1664.