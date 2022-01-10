When Aristides “Aris” Burton Demetrios traveled to Gloucester this fall, he experienced an outpouring of admiration for his work and generosity during the unveiling of his sculpture, the first to be installed at Cape Ann Museum Green.
He and his wife, Ilene Nagel, spent the week being hosted at celebrations on his return to his hometown of Gloucester.
During the emotional ceremony at the inaugural sculpture installation, Demetrios (1932-2021) spoke about how he cherished his ties to this historic seaport and its artistic legacy.
His wife spoke about how although this sculpture was a gift to Cape Ann Museum, the entire process leading to the installation became a gift to him and his family because of the energy it ignited in him. He had to oversee the fabrication of the artwork that would have to be shipped from the West Coast and prepare for its installation at its new home on the East Coast.
Just months later, he died at the age of 89 on Dec. 12 in California, where he had moved as a young man.
He is the product of artistic DNA. His father, George Demetrios, was a celebrated classical sculptor, and his mother, Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios, was a celebrated children’s book author and founder of Folly Cove Designers.
After attending Gloucester public schools and graduating high school with highest honors, he attended Harvard University on a ROTC scholarship. He had a dual major in history and literature. After college, he spent three years as an officer in the Navy, attaining the rank of lieutenant.
“Throughout his 60-plus years as a contemporary sculptor, the influence of his history and literature majors was always evident. Every sculpture had a story that was intended to captivate those who admired the art,” according to his obituary.
Aris Demetrios created hundreds of artworks for both public and private commissions for his monumental sculptures and fountains. Among his most well-known works are the White Memorial Fountain — also known as “The Claw” — at Stanford University and a fountain at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, both in California. In Gloucester, his work “Sea Harvest,” a fountain, can be seen outside the main entrance of Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.
During his career, the award-winning Demetrios worked primarily in metals, exploring themes of union, family, and legacy in his works.
At the unveiling in Gloucester, Nagel told those gathered on the CAM Green that her husband’s 8-foot tall stainless steel sculpture was “quintessential Aris” and his most favorite piece.
“It is called ‘Etruscan King and Consort.’ It is meant to signify ‘eternal love,’ for when they died, the couple will lie down together and forever be united. He felt that this was the right piece for Gloucester, because of the eternal love and unbreakable bond he feels with the families of this town,” she said. “It is a capstone to an extraordinary career.”
Martha Oaks, curator at Cape Ann Museum, noted that the artist has been a great friend of the museum.
“The Demetrios family has made numerous gifts to the museum’s permanent collection making the organization a repository for the family’s work. The creativity and generosity of the Burton Demetrios family is one of Cape Ann’s greatest legacies, an inspiration to current and future generations,” she wrote in a tribute.
“Etruscan King and Consort” was the first piece placed at CAM Green, which is home to the new Janet & William Ellery James Center.
The artist’s family thought that his trip to Gloucester this past fall would never happen for many reasons.
“The anticipation was literally what kept Aris going under very challenging health conditions. For months, he would ask ‘When are we going to Gloucester?’ For months, I doubted we could ever make it. So what started out as a gift from us to the museum, ended up as an incredible gift from the museum to us,” said Nagel. “We hope that the sculpture, Etruscan King and Consort, brings joy and optimism to all who see it and sets the tone for what we hope will be an amazing sculpture garden here at the CAM Green.”