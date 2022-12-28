ESSEX — Downtown Essex will have soon have a new look.
A revitalization project in the works for the downtown is being funded by grants totaling $310,743. The work will include the installation of decorative street lamps, provide technical assistance for the area’s restoration and fund an “off-season” event to draw people downtown.
The decorative street lighting project is being funded by a $160,743 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Division. The grant, issued Oct. 5, is part of the state’s “Shared Streets and Spaces” program.
In addition, fall Town Meeting appropriated $100,000 for the effort and the state Legislature approved an additional $50,000 for the project. Part of the money earmarked for Essex includes a $25,000 grant from the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative program that will fund a consultant to oversee the project.
According to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, the downtown includes Main Street, Route 133, between its intersections with Southern and Western avenues. In addition, Martin Street is generally considered to be part of downtown.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development has chosen the Somerville-based firm Civic Space Collaborative to develop a “place-making plan,” according to Zubricki.
“A place-making plan is really intended to give our downtown area its own identity, style or brand,” he said. “It’s an economic development grant.”
Of the total appropriations, $51,000 will help the town pay for an “off-season” event that will help attract people to the downtown area, Zubricki said. Details of the event still need to be determined, he said.
As part of the place-making plan, the consultant will help the town look at all the publicly controlled space in the downtown area in an effort to unify its appearance, he said.
The project will also include improvements to the vacant lot where the Memorial Building police and fire stations once stood on Martin Street and the “pocket-park” known as Paglia Park on Main Street. Reconstruction of the bridge project near Paglia Park should be completed sometime in the coming summer, according to Zubricki.
“We expect traffic to be going over the new bridge by possibly May 2023,” he said. “But it may take time to take down the temporary bridge and restore the area.”
Decorative street lighting, benches and signs
Zubricki said the “place-making plan” will also include the instillation of benches in smaller areas and areas adjacent to downtown businesses.
“In addition to unifying the appearances of these public spaces, the place-making plan will work to improve ‘wayfinding’ signage,” he said.
The overall development plan includes grant money set aside for decorative street lighting in the downtown area between Dunkin Donuts and Martin Street.
Part of that project is already in place, Zubricki said, pointing to conduits that were installed along a stretch of Route 133 by the state Department of Transportation in 2009.
“The lighting fixtures that are being sought by the town after discussion by the Economic Development Committee and the selectmen is a four-sided lantern-style fixture that resembles fixtures that are in place on Beacon Hill in Boston,” Zubricki said. “It’s all related. The goal of all of this work is to make the downtown area more enticing and more enjoyable for residents and visitors alike.”
The planned “off-season” event is being funded by an Urban Agenda grant. Civic Space Collaborative will help plan and implement the event, tentatively to be held downtown in March.
“The nature of the event has not yet been determined but the consultant will work with businesses to determine what type of events will be most beneficial,” said Zubricki. “One goal of the event is to follow on from the recommendations that are being developed as part of the place-making plan.
“The place-making plan is trying to set a theme and appearance for the downtown area.”
Essex Economic Development Committee
The Essex Economic Development Committee is backing the installation of a stylized and “original” version of street lamps for the downtown area.
The board, meeting Dec. 8, voted to support the style of lamps, which are said to be “similar to the town’s original gas lanterns but more stylized.”
Zubricki said the committee has been weighing the different economic development matters considered at fall Town Meeting.
“With respect to the state grants, certain members of the committee will participate directly with the town’s consultant and working groups that will be assembled to guide the work,” reads a summary of the committee’s recent work.
