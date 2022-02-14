The Northshoremen named Best Small Chorus

The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus, under the direction of Steve O’Connell of Danvers, was recently named Best Small Chorus in the Patriot Division at the Barbershop Harmony Society's Northeastern District Competition in Worcester.
The chorus has resumed regular rehearsals, meeting every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry St. in Danvers.
In addition to many anticipated concerts in 2022, The Northshoremen will perform in division competition in Hyannis in April, and will journey to St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, for district competition in October.
The chorus receives support from the Beverly and Danvers Cultural Councils, and from Oceanside Cabinets Inc.
Men of all ages who love to sing are invited to join the more than 70-year-old chorus by attending rehearsal or calling 866-727-4988 for more information.