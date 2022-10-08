After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends of The Open Door will break bread in-person once again at the nonprofit’s Autumn Breakfast, an annual fundraiser to kickstart its holiday basket and Thanksgiving food drive programs.
The Autumn Breakfast will be held Tuesday, Oct, 11 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St. In Gloucester. Limited tickets, $35 each, are available at autumnbreakfast2022.eventbrite.com.
“We are overjoyed to welcome people back to the breakfast table and mark the start of our holiday basket and Thanksgiving food drive programs. As we honor our community and volunteers for their dedication to feeding our neighbors, we know we have a hard winter ahead of us,” President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. “With anticipated hikes to electric bills amid a 40-year high in food prices, all hands will be needed to make sure people have the food they need for the holidays and beyond.”
Awardees to be recognized at the event include:
• Outstanding Community Partner: Ipswich Family YMCA for it dedication through the pandemic and beyond.
• Charlotte Pope Award: Marc Nicastro of Gloucester, for rolling up his sleeves in the kitchen.
In 2020 and 2021, The Open Door held virtual Autumn Breakfast events.
In 2021, The Open Door connected 8,516 people to 1.83 million pounds of food (1.5 million meals).
More information about The Open Door and its programs may be found at FOODPANTRY.org.