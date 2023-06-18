The rain held off and the people poured in, dozens of them, for the Second Annual Cape Ann Car Show.
It may have been Father’s Day circa 2023, but in the Gloucester Times parking lot, it felt more like the 1950s. Chubby Checker was belting out “Do the Twist” and the Thunderbirds, Mustangs, Corvettes — all vintage, all impeccably restored — were lined up like prize race horses at the starting gate.
Gabe Onorio, the Whittemore Street neighbor who organized the event, said he was pleased with the turnout, both of cars and car lovers. It was a rain or shine event and it did a little of both as the as the morning wore on, but nobody seemed to mind. Onorio’s gleaming blue 2001 Diablo Lamborghini stood at the entrance to the show, its doors spread open like wings in flight, was a big crowd pleaser.
So too, were the gorgeously restored hot rods across the street in front of Dennis Martin’s workshop. Martin, who for years taught auto shop at Gloucester High School was there fielding questions from curious crowds that trickled over to check out the gleaming chrome jobs on his hot rods classics.
White walls, fins, gleaming chrome jobs and revving engines were everywhere admired. Peter Bradford, who graduated from Gloucester High School with Gabe Onorio, was circling a white convertible Thunderbird, when he stopped to chat. “I’ve only just arrived but I’m having a wonderful time,” he said.
Dick and Phyllis Pascucci, who were there from Essex with their electric yellow Ford ‘48 Ford truck, were parked alongside a Chevy 41 two tone sedan buffed to an elegant gleam worthy of a Rolls Royce. It turned out to be owned by Phyliiis’ brother Andy Bertolini, who attributed the exquisitw finish to “a good painter.”
Nearby, a line of proud owners stood or seated themselves comfortably in lawn chairs in front of their cars taking questions from a crowd that ran the gamut from kids on bikes to grandparents with their grand children.
Onorio says he guessed the number of cars at “at least sixty” and figured there’d have been more if it weren’t for the weather. Those sixty included dozens on display next to the Times parking lot, in a large storage unit that is home to a collection of pristinely restored vintage classics.
As for people, it was hard to figure, said Onorio, as they tended to come and go with the rain.
Meanwhile, the Nana’s Fried Dough truck was doing a brisk business. The fried frankfurters were, as usual, a crowd pleaser, and Pat Barry, whose husband owns the truck, said hopefully, they’d be back next year for the the Third Annual Cape Ann Car Show. “Se ya’ then,” said Gabe Onorio,