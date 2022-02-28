MANCHESTER — A park off Southern Avenue and its featured eons-old rock formations have new names.
The Trustees of Reservations has renamed its park from Agassiz Rock to The Monoliths. The new name is a reference to the park’s two centerpiece granite boulders, once known as Big and Small Agassiz Rocks, and now just Big and Small.
The park’s original namesake, 19th-century geologist Louis Agassiz, was the first to theorize New England’s rocky terrain was caused by centuries of deposits from melting glaciers.
Later in life, he became equally known for his work with polygenism — the now-discredited theory that humans of different races come from different origins. Agassiz hosted lectures and published studies arguing non-white people were genetically inferior to white people. The Trustees note his beliefs were “considered extreme even for his time.”
“The mission of The Trustees is to preserve, for public use and enjoyment, properties of exceptional scenic, historic, and ecological value in Massachusetts for all people regardless of race or skin color,” said Janelle Woods-McNish, managing director of community impact at the Trustees, in a prepared statement. “While we cannot and will not overlook Agassiz’s scientific contributions, maintaining the Agassiz name on this property would run counter to our goals of inclusion and acceptance for each and every one of our guests who deserve to feel welcome at our special places.”
The Trustees reportedly started the process of changing the park’s name last year after receiving “several letters from people in the community.” The decision came after consulting a variety of stakeholders, staff and local historians.
“Our mission is to protect and share Massachusetts’ iconic places for the simple reason that nature and culture soothes the soul and improves the lives of everyone, not just some of us,” The Trustees said in a statement. “While that mission never changes, The Trustees is always seeking to learn and grow to find new ways to live up to it.”
The Trustees are not the first institution to drop the Agassiz name from one of its properties. Last year, the Chicago school system changed the name of Agassiz Elementary to Harriet Tubman Elementary.
Also, this is not the first time The Trustees changed the names of a property due to racial insensitivities. At Monument Mountain in the Berkshires, Squaw Peak and Indian Trail are now named Peeskawso Peak and Mohican Monument Trail, respectively.
“Coming to terms with our history is complex and can be contentious,” said Trustees President and CEO John Judge in a prepared statement, “but The Trustees has committed itself to the learning process and embraces this as a journey that doesn’t end but rather evolves.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.