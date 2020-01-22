On most winter evenings in Rockport, the streets are quiet and the storefronts are closed.
But Rockport Music has organized its third year of the series called Upstairs on Main to add some local entertainment during the season of cold, starry nights.
The three-concert series provides music from local talent in Shalin Liu Performance Center’s third-floor reception hall, in a cabaret-style setting.
The lineup kicks off this Saturday with Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys, followed by the Rum Runners String Band on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Pier Ave on Saturday, March 7.
The public response to the series has been positive, with many of the concerts selling out. There are tickets sold for both seats and standing tables, and concertgoers can purchase beer, wine or other beverages, as well as light snacks.
Rockport’s Mari Martin is eager to perform in the series again. She was part of the lineup in its inaugural season.
“It’s incredible how much talent we have on this island, and this is a great way to showcase it,” Martin said. “We are so excited to perform there again because it’s a venue where people come to listen to music. It’s not your typical bar scene, although there is a great bar there. It’s just a chill atmosphere.”
As a musician, Martin said that this kind of gig allows the band members to expand and explore their repertoire.
“It’s a great place to stretch our creativity,” she said. “We make our own arrangements. We may perform a folk song, but we may play it bossa nova style. Each time is different. We’ve been playing together long enough that we just feed off each other with this beautiful flow, and I’m so grateful for it.”
The band performs rock, jazz, blues, soul and even disco.
“It’s a very eclectic mix. We do it all. We even take the disco song ‘I Will Survive’ and play it as a ballad,” Martin said. “My band is so good, they just go with it.”
Her band is made up of Rockport guitarist Jake Pardee, Beverly keyboardist Mark Retallack and Beverly drummer Roger Brockelbank.
Martin spent 17 years of her career on the West Coast after she studied with the late Horace Boyer, a jazz professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she developed her “heartfelt” performance style singing at local clubs and events. After moving to Santa Barbara, she began performing in local coffeehouses and became a founding member of Michael Andrews’ dance band Area 51.
She opened for groups such as Tower of Power, Average White Band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Glen Phillips, Jonathan McEuen, War and Alan Parsons. She also was a backup singer for Santa Barbara’s Kenny Loggins.
Martin, who moved back to Cape Ann almost 10 years ago, has developed a strong following in her hometown.
Next month will see a newcomer to the series with the Rum Runners String Band, which features two Gloucester musicians, Joe Wilkins on guitar and Joe Kessler on fiddle. Rounding out the trio is Luke Conlin, of Nahant, on upright bass. All three sing, and their concerts are filled with harmonies.
“We do a mix of bluegrass, Americana — like Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead and The Band — and we also mix in some gypsy jazz from the Django Reinhardt book, and some original music, too,” Wilkins said.
The band has been performing for the past couple of years, but the musicians have played together in other groups over the years and share a long history.
Karen Herlitz, on staff at Rockport Music, said that the Upstairs on Main program has been a great success the last two years.
“The series provides a wonderful opportunity for people to come for a casual, intimate concert experience at the Shalin Liu Performance Center,” she said. “Cape Ann has such a rich community of incredibly talented musicians. We enjoy the opportunity to showcase some of them for a fun, engaging night of music.”
If you go
What: Upstairs on Main series, featuring Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., third floor, Rockport
How much: $5 for standing room, $10 for seats
More information: 978-546-7391 or www.rockportmusic.org
Upcoming shows: Rum Runners String Band, Feb. 15, and Pier Ave, March 7
