As an antidote for the usual holiday madness, three Cape Ann singer-songwriters are banding together in musical brotherhood this Saturday for their third holiday show, this time called “A Seaside Yuletide.”
After two years of sold-out shows at Norton Farm in Gloucester, Jon Butcher, Fly Amero and Allen Estes are bringing their holiday show to the Shalin Liu Performance Center on the Rockport waterfront.
There will be no bah-humbugging at this rollicking tradition. The three consummate musicians will share new works, holiday favorites and some surprises in what’s being billed as a night of rootsy holiday spirit and song.
“Make no mistake, the three of us are kicking into overdrive for this opportunity to perform,” Amero said. “Get ready for some good, old-fashioned yuletide charm, cherished friends and lots of love.”
Well-known Boston rocker Sal Baglio of The Stompers will appear as the opening act.
North Shore 104.9 FM will record the 8 p.m. show for future broadcast. Aurelia Nelson, host of the local radio station’s “Curtain Up,” will serve as master of ceremonies.
“They are all unique individuals, and they really reflect the music scene,” Nelson said. “We are so fortunate for the unbelievable talent pool on the North Shore. My mission is to encourage the community to get out and hear live music (and) to support the local creative performance community.”
Butcher, founder of Electric Factory X Music & Artist Management, has a long résumé of recording and touring, in addition to producing music, including Estes’ new album, “Carnival Man.”
Butcher’s recent release is titled “360°,” and Amero’s most recent solo album is “Beautiful World.”
“Most people who know us are pretty familiar with the songs we have written, so we want to bring something different to this show,” Butcher said. “This venue will allow for a more expansive show.”
For example, Butcher recently recorded a version of “Let it Snow” that he will perform live for the first time. Also on the playlist will be “Grow Old With Me.”
“There are a few other numbers that Fly and Allen have created for this concert that have never been heard before,” Butcher said. “Especially at this show, the audience will get a serving of what they are familiar with, but they will also get something they don’t expect in this special program.”
This concert also provides another opportunity for Butcher.
“As much as I enjoy playing, I really enjoy meeting people after the show. I enjoy talking about the music, and I’m always touched when I learn that something I have written becomes meaningful to someone else,” he said. “I look forward to shaking hands and taking pictures and laughing with others during this special season.”
For Amero, who has been touring for the past 13 years as a member of the pop group Orleans, said that he looks forward to the collegiality of his fellow musicians and that omnipotent element of surprise.
“We all know each other, and we never know exactly what may be said or the exact set list, but the whole thing is about the spontaneity, and I think that’s the key to convey and deliver music and send it into the heart of the audience,” Amero said. “Plus, the funny things that Allen says, which pour out of him, we get to react to and it goes around. That’s the kind of stuff that makes it all worthwhile.”
Among Amero’s favorite Christmas songs is one titled “I Wish I Could Fly.” He has a long history of making Christmas songs going back decades to the 1980s and 1990s when he worked with ABC Radio in New York. This led to the release of a holiday novelty record, titled “Twisted Christmas,” which went gold. He later released “Cracked Country Christmas,” which contains songs such as “My In-Laws Made an Outlaw Out of Me” and “Santa Smells Like Daddy’s Glass of Beer.”
Amero said that he will also treat concertgoers to something he may be performing publicly for the first time — “Christmas in Your Arms Once More.”
Estes said that he has much to celebrate this season, with the release of his new album and a return engagement for the holiday concert.
“We are excited about this show, and this is going to be a really fun night,” Estes said. “We are going to sprinkle in festive seasonal songs, as well as other music. We invite people to sing along if they know the songs, and I have a feeling that this Saturday will ... definitely have a festive vibe.”
Estes grew up in a musical family and toured throughout New England in the family band. In the mid-1980s, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he continued his songwriting for some of the top names in the industry. But after a decade, he returned to Gloucester, where he continues to make music.
Each song on his new album has its own little history. “Old Plaid Shirt,” for example, grew out of a suggestion and melody by Butcher, who thought Estes needed one more song in the mix.
“(Butcher) suggested something up-tempo and simple that goes in another direction, a kind of feel-good song,” Estes said. “He sent me an instrumental to listen to for inspiration, with his advice to write a ‘fun kind of tune, like an old plaid shirt’ — and that was it. He sent over a melody, and I started messing around with it.”
The song opens with this lyric: “Faded and worn, tattered and torn, done its share of hard days’ work / Suits me just fine, plenty of time, still tickin’ in this old plaid shirt.”
But in his usual fashion, Estes said he took it a bit deeper. In one phrase, he wrote how “it covers the scars of a fool I used to know ... a long time ago.”
“It’s worn close to the heart, and it’s like an extension of you,” he said. “We all have our comfort clothes that we feel comfortable in, like a second skin, and especially for us in New England — there is nothing better than a good ol’ broken-in plaid shirt.”
IF YOU GO
What: “A Seaside Yuletide” concert with Jon Butcher, Fly Amero and Allen Estes
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport
How much: $29-$39. Concertgoers are invited to bring an unwrapped toy to support the annual holiday toy drive hosted by Sen. Bruce Tarr and North Shore 104.9.
More information: www.rockportmusic.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.