The historic heart of the nation’s oldest seaport will come alive with dozens of free activities this Saturday to celebrate the annual Middle Street Walk, which offers tours, music, children’s activities, a gingerbread house contest and much more.
Known for its architecture, Middle Street was once home to some of Gloucester’s most prosperous sea captains and merchants.
The street now boasts cultural institutions, museums and houses of worship, all brimming with holiday cheer for the annual walk, which has offerings running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A narrated trolley will take visitors for a ride along the landmark street as part of the festivities, with the guide pointing out details and sharing stories.
There will be fairs for shopping throughout the day, featuring both holiday gifts and gastronomic delights, while artists and artisans will be at the Sargent House Museum selling their wares. Cape Ann Thrift Shop at Trinity Congregational Church will be open for business, too.
All along the street will be open houses, each with special programming and musical offerings, including the Trinity Bell Ringers performing outside the 70 Middle St. church, weather permitting, at 12:30 p.m.
Refreshments and hot cocoa will be abundant throughout the day, with the free s’mores on the lawn of Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, at the corner of Middle and Church streets, a favorite of youngsters. Additionally, a Kops n’ Kids hayride will operate from the steps of City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon.
“This is a great way to learn about your community,” said Jan Bell, one of Middle Street Walk’s volunteer organizers. “If you have never been to Cape Ann Museum, Sargent House Museum, Temple Ahavat Achim (or) City Hall, this is your opportunity to get acquainted with the downtown.”
One of the first venues to open on Saturday will be Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church with its annual holiday fair and breakfast cafe, which start at 9 a.m. This year, food vendors are expanding their offerings with coffee, tea, hot mulled cider, bagels and muffins to begin the morning. Starting at 10:30 a.m., there will be turkey and vegetarian chili, clam chowder, and hot dogs on the menu. The fair features local crafts, a cookie walk, book sale, white elephant boutique and a visit from Santa with photo opportunities.
The church will also host musical performances, including an appearance by the Gloucester High School Chorus at 11 a.m., tours of its 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and caroling.
Longtime Gloucester resident Holly Tanguay, co-organizer of the church’s holiday fair, said that this is one of the favorite stops on the Middle Street Walk.
Sawyer Free Library at 2 Dale Ave. will play host to a diverse array of events, including a visit from Wingmasters with five live birds of prey from 11 a.m. to noon and “Holiday at Hogsmeade” with Harry Potter activities on all floors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City Hall, meanwhile, will be a hub for music and the gingerbread house contest, bringing in entries from both novice and professional bakers. There will be tours of the tower, and, for a $100 donation toward City Hall restoration efforts, visitors will be able to ring the bell.
The 18th-century Sargent House, which is celebrating its 100th year as a museum, will be adorned in its holiday finest. The 49 Middle St. museum’s decorated wreaths, garlands and holly, as well as other holiday gifts and items, will be for sale.
Later in the afternoon, from 4 to 6 p.m. Cape Ann Art Haven at 180 Main St. holds an open house with many activities for families.
The entertainment doesn’t end after the walk winds down.
At 5 p.m., the Lobster Trap Tree will be lit in the police station plaza on Main Street, followed by “Sea Lights,” a special light display outside Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., around 6 p.m. The day wraps up with Musicians of the Old Post Road performing “A Christmas Pilgrimage” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse.
“Sea Lights,” presented by the Gloucester nonprofit LuminArtz, is a new event this year that will transform the facade of Cape Ann Museum into a magical display created and animated by local artists.
Lyn Burke of Gloucester founded LuminArtz in 2014 with Stacey Maclay of Concord, and the organization became a nonprofit the following year to further its mission of supporting communities and artists throughout the state.
Lia LiBaire, who grew up in Gloucester, is the artist behind the images that will be projected on Cape Ann Museum’s exterior, including a sparkling seahorse, a shark, a pearl, shells and starfish, among others.
“You will see these elements ‘swimming’ all over the museum wall, and it comes together with the word ‘love’ underneath it all,” Burke said.
There will be another art installation called “Sound Sculpture,” which Burke described as “Legos on steroids.”
“Children can make castles and other things while parents can take pictures, and every time you move a block, it makes a sound,” she said. “And, of course, there will be hot cocoa served.”
IF YOU GO
What: Middle Street Walk
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Middle Street, Gloucester
How much: Free admission
More information: www.middlestreetwalk.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.