A pair of Rockport gallery owners and art collectors set out to find historic drawings through which they saw “grace.”
They interpreted that word loosely.
“Grace,” they determined, could encompass the feeling that one can find while marveling at the natural world or the sacred world or by feeling gratitude for life.
With that theme in mind, Steven Law and Donald Stroud of Découvert Fine Art have created a new exhibition — “Grace in Nature and Faith: Drawings 16th-19th Century” — which they will unveil first at their downtown Rockport gallery from Jan. 4 through 12.
From there, the exhibit will travel to New York and then Paris.
Law said that “Grace in Nature and Faith” has been the pair’s curatorial idea for their 2020 exhibit at Kraushaar Galleries in New York City. This will be their fifth show there, with the collection on view from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1 in conjunction with the annual Master Drawings New York event.
It will also be the third time that the exhibit will then travel to Paris during the time of its Salon du Dessin in March.
Both Master Drawings New York and Salon du Dessin are renowned in the world of drawing, attracting museum curators, art historians and collectors from around the globe.
“Grace in Nature and Faith” is composed of 28 to 30 works on paper, primarily new acquisitions of Italian, Dutch and Swiss master drawings from the 16th to 19th centuries.
Viewers can expect to see works by Luigi Garzi (1638-1721), Johann Andreas Wolff (1652-1716), Pieter Jansz Saenredam (1597-1665), Giulio Carpioni (1613-1678), J.B. Ricci (1537-1627), Giovanni Balducci (1560-1631), Jan van der Meer (1656-1705), Peter Birmann (1754-1844) and Emanuel Steiner (1778-1831), among others.
Law said that in their quest for “grace,” the idea was to find works that convey a poetic sensibility or faith.
“For example, for some people, being in nature evokes a peaceful state, wonder about all that grows, and even euphoria at seeing a sunrise or sunset,” Law said. “In a similar way through the lens of faith, people identify with biblical literature — poetry or stories about liberation, justice and healing, as well as the lives of the saints. Nature and faith can help people cope, inspire hope and even transform lives.”
Each year, Law and Stroud work to find new drawing acquisitions for their gallery, which they opened seven years ago. They pore over opportunities through auctions, dealers and private collections. They scrutinize each piece on many levels, for condition, authenticity and history.
“Usually, the year’s efforts are unveiled during Master Drawings in New York City, when dealers from Europe and America showcase their offerings while Sotheby’s and Christie’s are having their Old Master Drawing sales,” Law said. “We always have our antenna up for opportunities.”
In fact, Law explained that it is often more difficult to find quality drawings than to sell them, meaning they have to always be active in the realm of their acquisition efforts.
“Works of this nature are scrutinized and vetted by international art historians to ensure their authenticity,” he said. “With drawings, there is always a lot to learn and a lot to know.”
Many master artists, both ancient and contemporary, are known for their ability to draw, Law said.
“Historically, the case can be made that the best artists have been able to draw first, especially in Renaissance times,” he said. “Oftentimes, you can find a function for which these drawings were intended. One of our drawings is a known altar, so we know the artist was preparing to create an altar.”
Law noted that other functions for such works, often commissions for the artists, may include drawings as preparation for larger paintings or book illustrations, as well as initial ideas for more complex works.
No matter the subject or purpose of the pieces, Law and Stroud are eager to share their discoveries with the community in this show.
“We are over the moon with enthusiasm and gratitude,” Law said. “We hope that when people come see it, they will think likewise and engage the ideas about grace.”
IF YOU GO
What: “Grace in Nature and Faith: Drawings 16th-19th Century”
When: Jan. 4-12, 1:30 to 4 p.m. daily
Where: Découvert Fine Art, 73 Main St., Rockport
How much: Free admission
More information: www.decouvertfineart.com
