Most people understand the meaning of climate change, but often feel helpless to tackle such a complex global issue.
But many artists and activists know the arts can be used to foster discussion and even raise money for those willing to be on the front lines of the cause.
In that spirit, North Shore artists in all genres are coming together for a “climate cabaret” featuring music, stories and two 10-minute plays — but no lectures — this Friday at Gloucester Stage Company.
The benefit, titled “Here Comes the Sun: A Climate Cabaret,” is presented by the North Shore node of 350 Mass for a Better Future, part of a national organization — 350.org — that is fighting for a zero carbon future and advocating for renewable energy. The 350 in the name stands for 350 parts per million of carbon dioxide, which has been identified as the safe upper limit to avoid a climate tipping point.
Marblehead’s Judith Black, a professional performer, master storyteller and educator, is among the organizers inviting everyone to the evening of fun.
“We had a large meeting, and I asked, ‘Who wants to hear another talk about how human activity is influencing our planet and fossil fuels are killing us?’ — and only one of about 130 people raised their hand,” she said. “So we thought, OK, let’s have some fun to raise money, and that is why we are having a climate cabaret.”
All of the performers are volunteering their time to the benefit. Among the featured acts will be Gloucester singer-songwriter Brian King; Ute Gfrerer, a classically trained Austrian vocalist who has performed on Cape Ann and the North Shore; Walnut Da Lyrical Geni, who has created an original hip-hop piece for the program; award-winning Rockport High School vocalist Rhiannon Hurst; and Jackson Gillman, the “stand-up chameleon” who creates an array of eccentric characters through mime, songs and storytelling.
Gloucester author JoeAnn Hart will read an excerpt from her book “Float,” a dark comedy about the plastics in the ocean with some climate change thrown in for good measure.
Hart knows well the power of the arts.
“All art, whether drama, music or literature, helps us to comprehend the incomprehensible,” she said. “Climate change is particularly hard for people to grasp because it’s all about invisible gases, and there are multiple models of its effects, none of which are good. The arts help us imagine a future that can turn that around.”
King’s set will include the song “Learning to Drown” from the What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? musical “Medusa,” which is a reimagining of the Greek myth. Earlier this year, “Medusa” was presented in three sold-out performances at the Museum of Science in Boston.
“The lyrics are about how powerless the mortals feel against the brutal oppression they experience under the gods. Yet, the song also illustrates how frustrated and scared many of us feel as wealthy corporations continue to poison the air and oceans, not only without penalty, but with huge subsidies from our government,” King said. “My hope is that this night will help inspire some serious changes locally that will ripple throughout the state, country and globe.”
Also included in the cabaret are two of Black’s 10-minute plays, “A Warm Day in March” and “Tomorrow,” which explore the climate crisis from a comedic base. Four actors will perform these works: Cyndi Geller, Meghan Holtz, Les Tarmy and Rebecca Green.
Black, who has a TED Talk on the subject of climate change, has a long history of performance and storytelling. She has been featured at diverse venues, from the Montreal Comedy Festival to the Smithsonian Institution. She has taught storytelling to build leadership skills at organizations such as the ESSEC Business School in France, Unilever in London and the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. She also served as an adjunct faculty member at Lesley University’s graduate school in Cambridge for 25 years.
The underlying message of this event and the work of the organization is to raise awareness of the need for action, she said.
“Everybody knows this is so important. If you listen to the international panel on climate change, we have a little over 10 years to get our carbon levels way down,” Black said. “We also work with other groups because the powers that be aren’t moving fast enough. We want to keep the energy going and create a coalition on the North Shore.”
IF YOU GO
What: “Here Comes the Sun: A Climate Cabaret”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester
How much: $35
More information: www.thesunbenefit-350mass.org
