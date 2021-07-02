MANCHESTER — When Alice Gardner, a Beverly artist and illustrator, began attending the annual Fourth of July parade in Manchester, she was captivated by the nostalgia of times past.
"What I loved about it was that it was a very old-fashioned event," she recalled.
That was 10 years ago and she has attended every year since with her son and his family, who live downtown near the parade route.
After completing a children's book about Gloucester's St. Peter's Fiesta, Gardner turned her talents to a book about this cherished parade. She worked with the Manchester Historical Museum since 2017 to delve into the history contained in the museum's ample archives.
Even though the parade will not take place this year because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardner will launch her book “Fourth of July, Manchester-By-The–Sea” in an event at the Manchester museum, 10 Union St., on Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event includes children’s activities and the museum's summer exhibit, “School Days,” about the former schoolhouses of Manchester. There also is an outdoor story walk in which single pages of the book are on display and visitors can walk around to read the book on the lawn of Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., across the street from the museum.
"The Fourth of July has been a celebration of America's birthday over the past 192 years in Manchester," noted Gardner. "You will see paintings of men, women and young boys riding the old-fashioned penny-farthing bikes, fire engines, antique cars, Uncle Sam, Doodles the Whale, the pink elephant, the Dixieland Band, Penn Dixie, Kilroy’s Jambalaya Jazz Band, the Little League champions, the softball champions, the Mexican Mariachi Band, the Second Massachusetts Regiment, the Tenth Massachusetts Regiment holding the Forster Flag, Volume II Steel Drum Band to name a few."
Using the treasure trove of details she found in the museum archives, the book concludes with short segments of history detailing the origins of Yankee Doodle, the American Flag, the Declaration of Independence, the Penny-farthing bikes and much more.
She said the children will learn about the Forster flag, carried by the Manchester Company when it went to Lexington to fight in the Revolutionary War.
"It was the first flag to have the stripes to represent the 13 colonies," she added.
To guide her illustrations, she had children take part in the 100-yard dash, three-legged races and potato sack races, like they did a long time ago, so she could take photographs to guide her drawings.
"The kids loved doing these old-fashioned games," she said.
The idea was to have the book out for Manchester-by-the-Sea's 375th anniversary last year but the pandemic brought that effort to a halt. The book is published by Ingraham Spark, and designed by Rockport's Cathy Kelley. Damaris Curran Herlihy was the editor.
"The parade is all hometown. And the big highlight after the parade is that you go to the nearby field to watch the sky divers come down," Gardner said. "I hope this books brings back many reminiscences about years gone by and excitement for the years to come. And have you ever met anybody at a parade that isn't happy? It's a happy occasion and I think people are missing it."
Gardner said an added bonus of setting the book in Manchester is the beauty of the seaside village.
"The downtown is very quaint and the buildings are wonderful to draw, and it makes a wonderful backdrop to the parade," she said. "The best part is that it's an old-fashioned parade like you'd have seen centuries ago. I hope the book provides a way for people to relive the parade this year and enjoy the memories."
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
FOURTH BOOK PARTY
What: Alice Gardner launches her new children’s alphabet book, “Fourth of July, Manchester-By-The–Sea” with an “iIllustrated” parade including children’s activities and games. Each child will receive an American flag.
When: Saturday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Outdoors at the Manchester Historical Museum at 10 Union St.
Buying the book: It will be available for signing at this event as well as at 4 Beach and Manchester-By-The –Book in Manchester, The Bookstore in Gloucester., and Beverly Farms Bookstore.