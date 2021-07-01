Summer is heating up, creatively speaking, with endeavors such as a Latin dance social.
Windhover Performing Arts Center, located on a historic farm in a wooded area in Rockport, is hosting an array of dance performances on its outdoor stage this summer. Professional dance companies from New York, Argentina, Boston and and the surrounding area will be featured. But for a community-spirit-raising event, Lisa Hahn, the artistic and executive director, has organized Windhover's first Latin dance party on July 5.
The program includes lessons given by professionals from MetaMovements at 3:30 p.m. for those interested, and finishes with Latin dancing in the garden from 7 to 10 p.m. when guests can enjoy the sounds of salsa, casino, bachata, cha cha cha, and merengue.
The lessons and social dance are open to the public and follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of participants, artists, and staff; proof of vaccination will be required.
The concessions bar will be open for purchase of wine, beer, soft drinks and snacks. Windhover, 257R Granite St. in Rockport, has created an inviting space with its flower boxes, bistro lights at night, picnic tables with striped umbrellas and wrought iron furniture and participants can enjoy the picturesque grounds.
For tickets and more information, visit windhover.org. Cost for both the dance instruction and party is $20.
"Please join us all summer long for exciting dance performances and events, as well as Gloucester Stage's four stellar productions plus their Never Dark Series on select Sunday and Tuesday nights. Enjoy and celebrate live arts and culture on Cape Ann in a unique outdoor setting," said Hahn.
Sherlock hits the stage
Gloucester Stage Company presents its second show of the summer, Ken Ludwig’s "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," from July 2 to 25.
A Tony Award-winning playwright, Ludwig's work is described as a "fast-paced comedy following the iconic detective, and his sidekick, Dr. Watson" as the duo solves one of their most notorious cases. "They must crack the mystery of 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' before a family curse dooms its newest heir," according to a press release.
The cast is led by award-winning director Jim O'Connor, who is a distinguished professor of theater. This play is performed on an outdoor stage at Windhover Performing Arts Center at 257R Granite St., Rockport in a collaboration between the two organizations. For tickets and information, visit gloucesterstage.com.
Johnny Carwash is back
Beloved local band Johnny Carwash, playing classic rock and surf music, returns to The Rhumb Line, 40 Railroad Ave. in Gloucester, with a concert on Saturday, July 3, starting at 6 p.m.
"No parade? No problem! Come celebrate Independence Day (and a return to normalcy)," says the band. Johnny Carwash features Bob Davis on guitar; David "Doc" Vincent on drums; Russel Keyes on bass; and Josh Davis on vocals.
Artistic 'Twin Lights'
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents a show featuring the unique artistic contributions of a husband and wife in the new exhibit "Twin Lights: Anne Rearick and Willie Alexander" at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester, from July 1 to Aug. 1. Hours are Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The exhibition, described as “a celebration of life, color, beauty and light,” showcases Rearick's photographs and Alexander's paintings inspired by their beloved home of Gloucester. A free public artist reception will take place on Saturday, July 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Rearick, an award-winning photographer, has her work in the collections of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, the Centre National de l’Audiovisuel in Luxembourg, among others.
"Willie and I have been making art of one form or another our whole lives. We support, challenge and inspire each other," said Rearick. "My photographs from Gloucester span the past two decades. I am drawn to the particular beauty and character of this place and its inhabitants."
Alexander, a singer-songwriter and keyboardist, has a storied career, recognized locally, nationally and internationally, and known as the "Godfather of Punk." He also was inducted into the Boston Music Hall of Fame.
“Although I am known for my music, I have been making visual art since I was a kid. I try to be natural in my painting, letting the paint do the work and not thinking about it too much. I realize that the seagulls and fish in my paintings are unrecognizable, but trust me, they are there. I am inspired by the familiarity of the Gloucester streets that I have known and loved since I was a boy," he said in an artist statement.
The show can be viewed online, starting July 1, at RNACexhibitions.com. For more information visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Looking ahead
An innovative new weekly event on Thursdays called "Culture Splash!" kicks off July 8 from 4 to 8 p.m., and runs through Aug. 26. Co-hosted by the Rocky Neck Cultural District and Harbortown Cultural District, these events will feature art exhibitions, live musical performances, and imaginative demonstrations.
Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA) is providing free trolley rides from one cultural district to the other; it's approximately a 30-minute loop, featuring hop-on, hop-off stops along the way. Additionally, Cape Ann Harbor Tours is providing a complimentary water shuttle to take people from one district to the other by water, so essentially those visiting the many events can choose transport "by land or by sea."
DiscoverGloucester.com is featuring a QR code to link those interested to a Culture Splash landing page. A custom-designed Google Map is available. Details include all participants highlighted on the map and where to pick up the water shuttle and the trolley stops.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.