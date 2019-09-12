“Welcome the Stranger” — a musical benefit for the Wellspring House in Gloucester and its initiative to aid refugees and immigrants — takes place Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St.
The evening opens with a set by the Cape Ann a cappella ensemble ‘leven, a group of women who have entertained audiences for more than 25 years. The group’s name comes from its founding by 11 women, in the 11th month, at 1111 Washington St. in Gloucester.
The ensemble will be followed by pianist Jacqueline Schwab, who is known for her performances on the soundtracks of Ken Burns’ Grammy Award-winning films, including “Civil War,” “Baseball,” “Lewis and Clark” and “Mark Twain.”
Proceeds from the concert will support Wellspring House’s Welcome the Stranger initiative, an English program for speakers of other languages, which has been offered in partnership with the Sawyer Free Library for the past 10 years. The program is dedicated to helping newcomers build their English proficiency and improve their employment and educational opportunities.
Organized in 1779, the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church is the home of the first Universalist Church in the United States. Today, the congregation welcomes all and works to support causes of social justice.
Tickets for Saturday’s benefit are $15 and may be purchased at the door. Visit gloucesteruu.org for more information.
Reading, book signing with ‘Port Bliss’ author
Author Faye Passanisi highlights her 2018 debut novel, “Port Bliss,” at a reading and presentation on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Friend Room at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.
“Port Bliss” tells the story of Brandy Rogers, who joins the crew of the Sea Quest, the same vessel that led her husband to his watery grave six months before. She’s the sole woman among a crew of six, each going to sea for their own personal reasons, looking for answers, for closure, peace, salvation, redemption or forgiveness.
Passanisi, who comes from generations of family members in the fishing industry, will read from the book and answer questions, followed by a book signing and dessert reception. For more information on the book, visit archwaypublishing.com
Exploring Homer’s ‘Wine-Dark Seas’
Winslow Homer scholar Marc Simpson takes a closer look at Homer’s watercolor paintings done in Gloucester during the summer of 1880 in “Winslow Homer’s Wine-Dark Seas,” an illustrated talk, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Simpson has worked principally on topics in late 19th-century American art, with an emphasis on the work of Thomas Eakins, John Singer Sargent. James McNeill Whistler as well as Homer. He has lectured widely in the United States and occasionally in Europe.
Simpson received his bachelor’s degree in both music and art from Middlebury College in Vermont and his master’s degree and doctorate from Yale University in Connecticut with a dissertation devoted to American artists and writers working in the Worcestershire village of Broadway in the 1880s. He has held curatorial posts in American art at the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco (1983-1994) and the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown (2004-2009). From 1994 to 2000, he worked for the Getty Research Institute’s Bibliography of the History of Art.
Simpson is currently at work on a biography and collection history of Ferdinand Howald, who formed one of the preeminent collections of American modernism in the early 20th century. He now lives in Bennington, Vermont, with his wife, Fronia Wissman Simpson, an art editor and historian of 19th-century French art.
His program is offered in conjunction with Cape Ann Museum’s special exhibition, “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880,” examining Homer’s formation as a marine painter. The exhibition is on view until Dec. 1. Admission to the program is $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10, to reserve a seat.
Recalling the art of Lynn Loscutoff
North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester, celebrates the art and life of the late Lynn Loscutoff in an exhibit and sale this month.
A free public reception takes place Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. It will feature a presentation by artist Betty Lou Schlemm, who was friends with Loscutoff for more than 50 years.
Loscutoff is described as an impressionist artist who displayed joyful emotions on canvas. Her paintings captured scenes from all over the world, including Cape Ann, California, Florida, France and Africa. She also authored four books. The exhibit of her work runs through Sept. 24. For more details, visit nsarts.org.
Spotlighting the great films of 1939
Gloucester’s Cape Ann Community Cinema has teamed up with the historic Larcom Theatre in Beverly to showcase four Oscar-nominated films from 1939, which was also the year the Larcom launched its film program.
The “This is 1939” film series will be presented the next four Sundays at the Larcom Theatre at 13 Wallis St., with two showings each day, at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. The series presents “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, on Sept. 15; “Stagecoach,” featuring John Wayne in his breakout role, on Sept. 22; “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” with James Stewart, on Sept. 29; and “Of Mice and Men,” with Burgess Meredith and Lon Chaney Jr., on Oct. 6.
Tickets for the screenings are $12.50 for adults and $9.50 for seniors 60-plus, students with ID and children under 13. They are available at the box office or online at thelarcom.org.
Art on the Rocks goes digital
The Society for the Encouragement of the Arts (seARTS) is unveiling a new feature of one of its signature programs, Art on the Rocks, which is now offering an online catalog of juried artwork for sale. For those unable to attend this summer’s opening reception, organizers have made the works by new and returning artists available by going to bit.ly/artcatalog.
The collection features landscapes, seascapes, nocturnes and still life in a variety of media, including watercolor, oil, pastel, digital drawing and photography. Participating artists include Andrew Anderson-Bell, Joan Bediz, Ted Bidwell, Matt Cegelis, Michele Champion, Kathleen Chrzanowski, Katherine Coakley, Melissa Cox, Jeff Crawford, Rob Diebboll, Kristine Fisher, Anita Freeman, Larry Grob, Marion Hall, Olga Hayes, Clare Higgins, Kirk Larsen, Nancy LeGendre, Patricia McCarthy, Jim Murphy, Karen Nastuk, Mary Rose O’Connell, Michael Oleksiw, David Piemonte, Mary Rhinelander, Judy Robinson-Cox, Deb Schradieck, Debbie Shirley and Marny Williams.
All works are also for sale at Bass Rocks Golf Club, 34 Beach St., Gloucester, through June 2020. To see any work in person and discuss a purchase, call club manager Peter Hood for an appointment at 978-283-1866, ext. 7.
