Music lovers will celebrate a decade of music on Saturday, Sept. 21, in a daylong benefit festival that supports the Lanesville Community Center in Gloucester.
The 10th annual Lanesville Music Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine, at the center, located within a woodsy residential neighborhood at 8 Vulcan St.
It will showcase an array of musicians, including the Tree House Charlatans, Charlee Bianchini, Joe Wilkins, Mamadou Diop and the Deb Hardy Band.
Newcomers to this year’s lineup are Three Sheets to The Wind, Pier Ave, Meridian, Johnny Carwash and 11-year-old Jude Lowery. Festival founder Sara Wester also will perform with Randy Jones.
The music will feature everything from rock to sea chanteys to bluegrass to reggae and folk.
“Everyone is excited to hear favorite locals sing and play their hearts out for the hometown crowd,” resident Jennifer-Lee Levitz said. “Picture an old-time block party — a gathering of friends and family; neighbors and curious strangers; young, old and everyone in between.”
Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to view the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage in addition to listening to the music.
There will be activities for children, including face-painting. Adults can enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine, and an array of food will be sold, including burgers, hot dogs, chili, vegetarian “bento boxes,” snacks and desserts. Folks who arrive early may be able to purchase lobster rolls, courtesy of Jeff’s Variety, while supplies last.
“Adding to the festival atmosphere are local vendors with goods ranging from clothing to crepes, to kombucha from Pigeon Cove Ferments and more,” Levitz said.
Admission is by donation. Door prizes will be awarded. For more information, visit www.lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
Bobbi Gibb art, tours at the Icehouse
Rockport’s Bobbi Gibb will show off her murals, sculpture and recent works at an open studio and art sale the next two weekends hosted by Cape Pond Ice Co. upstairs in the ART@the Icehouse loft, 104 Commercial St., Gloucester. Exhibit hours are Saturdays, Sept. 21 and 28, from noon to 5 p.m. and Sundays, Sept. 22 and 29, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Gibbs said the exhibit will showcase her sculptural works and latest explorations in abstract art and mixed-media forms. To make an appointment to view the works at another time, email her at bobbigibbart@gmail.com.
Cape Pond Ice Co. also will offer free icehouse tours the next two Saturdays at 11 a.m. as part of the Essex National Heritage Area’s Trails & Sails.
Cape Pond Ice has been making ice since 1848 and is featured in Sebastian Junger’s “The Perfect Storm.” Tours highlight the history of the ice industry, with vintage film of natural ice harvests and a look at how a 300-pound block of ice is made on Gloucester’s working waterfront.
For more information, visit www.trailsandsails.org/events/historic-ice-house-tours or www.capepondice.com.
Phyllis A Art Show and Sale
The fourth annual Phyllis A Art Show and Sale takes place on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., inside the Gloucester Marine Railways Building, 81 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester.
A free public reception for the artists and artisans takes place Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Among the vendors will be artists, photographers, potters, jewelers, and other artisans and craftsmen.
Gloria Parsons, a board member of the nonprofit Phyllis A Marine Association, said that the fundraiser is an opportunity for people to visit the venue at the historic marine railways at the end of Rocky Neck, and also learn about the Phyllis A, Gloucester’s oldest former fishing vessel.
For more information, visit www.phyllis-a.org.
Closing week for ‘Lifespan of a Fact’
Gloucester Stage’s production of “The Lifespan of a Fact” is entering its final weekend. Directed by Sam Weisman, the play is onstage through Sunday, Sept. 22.
Described as a “comedy of conflict,” “The Lifespan of a Fact” focuses on the literary aftermath of a real-life tragedy, as told by an essayist, which becomes a Mount Everest in the realm of fact-checking.
This plays stars Gloucester’s Lindsay Crouse as editor-in-chief; Mickey Solis as the essayist; and Derek Speedy, a Harvard graduate himself, as the Harvard-educated fact-checker. The story unfolds as the essayist and fact-checker clash over countless details of the essay, and whether the details need to be fact or otherwise.
Gloucester Stage is located at 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. For more details, visit www.gloucesterstage.com or call 978-281-4433.
Friends of Rockport Library fundraiser
The Friends of Rockport Public Library is holding a fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roy Moore’s Fish Shack Restaurant, Dock Square, Rockport.
A portion of the proceeds from meals sold will benefit programs and resources at the library. For more information, visit rockportlibrary.org.
Goetemann environmental artist at work
Canadian sculptor and video artist Matthew Trueman is now working on-site at Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Gloucester, as part of Rocky Neck Art Colony’s Goetemann Artist Residency.
Trueman studied mechanical engineering and completed his Master of Fine Art at the University of Western Ontario.
“A central theme of this work is an exploration of space using our ears, as opposed to our eyes, as the primary source of information. This shift of sense is especially relevant for understanding marine animals that rely far more on acoustics than humans,” according to a press release.
Trueman will give a closing talk on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at Ocean Alliance. For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Chowda & Brews and other cruises setting sail
Essex River Cruises is sailing into fall with a variety of sightseeing options available, including a Chowda & Brews Cruise today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. New fall cruises include Hot Spiked Cider Sunset Cruises, as well as coffee and muffin cruises. For times and ticket information, visit www.essexcruises.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
