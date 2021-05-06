Antony Ohman, an artist and gardener living in Gloucester, is about to have his first solo show.
Ohman will present a "photographic poem," a series of 18 photos, in the exhibition "Images As Objects of the Imaginary" at Jane Deering Gallery at 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The opening reception will be Friday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.
"The works observe, abstract and inquire into environments seemingly familiar to us and ask if there might be another further uninhabited world within them. Josiah Royce writes in his 1982 essay ‘The Spirit of Modern Philosophy’ that ‘the world is the poem thus dreamed out by the inner life,' " according to an artist statement. "In December of 2019, I am on a walk with my aunt and sister at Emo Court in Ireland after spending three weeks in Sri Lanka, a trip I have described to friends as the most intensely poetic time of my life. As we round the old mansion into the back gardens, I see the statue of a woman at ease and inquisitive; and inscribed into the stone on which she stands, 'Polyhymnia appears' and thus, the poem begins."
Ohman grew up in a family of ten in East Boston and moved to the North Shore nine years ago. From 2015 to 2020 he worked at Manchester By the Book. His writing has been published in Rantoul Magazine and Collective Quarterly, and his photographs have appeared in Super/Natural by Perennial Press. Ohman was recently selected to participate in the Rocky Neck Art Colony’s upcoming "40 under 40" exhibition.
The works in this show, which runs through May 30, date from 2019 to the present. Gallery hours are Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information may be found at www.janedeeringgallery.com.
Screening 'Jane Eyre'
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., will present a free virtual screening of "Jane Eyre" along with a cast and director talkback on Thursday, May 6, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The production is of a new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic novel. adapted by Salem's Julie Butters and performed by Flock Theatre of New London, Connecticut. It was filmed over Zoom during the pandemic and supplements live-action performances with shadow puppetry.
After the screening, Butters, who plays adult Jane, director Derron Wood and actor Eric Michaelian (Mr. Rochester) will share details about this production, which blends gothic romance with a powerful story of personal growth. "Jane Eyre explores one woman's struggle to find love and independence despite barriers of gender, class, and circumstance," according to a press release. To register, go to the "calendar" on sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Helping hands across the ocean
Decouvert Fine Art in Rockport, which specializes in historic master drawings, is responding to an appeal it received about the Château de Chantilly, which is just outside Paris and has the second largest collection of drawings in France after the Louvre.
"The pandemic has taken its toll on this treasure," said Steven Law of the Rockport art gallery. "After any catastrophe, we all must decide what remains. We hope to keep this legacy of art history alive."
Law and the late Donald Stroud, co-owner of the gallery, took the appeal to heart. Law reached out to interested parties locally and received immediate push back of a "charity begins at home variety," but "where is home for a world art treasure?," said Law. The gallery owners were determined to try to help.
To help out, all drawings at Decouvert Fine Art sold in May will benefit the chateau. For that effort, Decouvert has received donations of drawings from local collectors to sell for that specific purpose.
One local collector offered four special works of art: a grisaille by Boucher in preparation for one of the Beauvais Tapestries, a drawing by Fragonard from the series Orlando Furioso, and drawings by the Genovese artist Carlo Antonio Tavella, and Giuseppi Passeri. Added to this group is a drawing from by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione from the collection of Timothy Standring, an authority on Castiglione.
The gallery contacted its web designer and a local film production company to share the news of the chateau's situation and seek ways to find donors. The resulting video, created by Persistent Productions, is on the gallery website, and includes interviews with Xavier F. Salomon, deputy director and chief curator at the Frick, and Olivier Meslay, director of the Clark Institute, as well as provided footage from the chateau.
Decouvert Fine Art invites viewers to take a moment to watch the video at Decouvertfineart.com to learn more about the Chateau de Chantilly. Drawings exhibited on the website are available for sale.
Donations in the U.S. will go directly to Friends of the Domaine de Chantilly in New York to receive the proper receipts for charitable donations.
For questions or more information, send an email to slaw3895@gmail.com or call 978-546-9407.
Local Makers pop-up market
A pop-up Cape Ann Makers Market will be held this Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cape Ann Giclee at 20 Maplewood Ave., Gloucester.
The free spring event will be outdoors weather permitting, and indoors in case of rain. This is the first Cape Ann Makers Market for 2021, and will offer jewelry, photography art, body care, sea salts, jams, and more, with ideas for locally made Mother’s Day gifts.
"CAMM is dedicated to celebrating our makers from Gloucester, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport, who strive to create high quality hand crafts, original designs, and handmade goods using upcycled and found materials," according to a mission statement.
Vendors include Ardizzoni Photography, BeLo the Sea Treasures, Cape Ann Handywoman, Cape Ann Giclee, Cape Ann Sea Salt Company, Eleven Eleven Elixir, Gloucester Quilter and Lauralee’s Country Kitchen.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.