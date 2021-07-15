If you want to break away from the struggles of the past 15 months, go to Gloucester Stage's production of the rollicking "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," written by a Tony Award-winning playwright.
Actors Alexander Platt and William Gardiner take on the roles of the iconic Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, respectively, with great aplomb, while three more actors turn the play into a comedic powerhouse, especially Anna Bortnick with her portrayal of several characters, each with a distinct accent that keeps the audience in suspense as to the next move.
Julian Manjerico, a recent acting graduate of Boston University, charmed the audience, while Alex Jacobs created his own magic with his roles.
The venue is outdoors at Windhover Center for Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. in Rockport, to provide continued safety during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic with open-air seating. Windhover's grounds boast a beer garden where patrons also can enjoy wine, other refreshments and food, while overlooking the property's gardens.
The show runs through July 25, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Single tickets range from $15 to $54 with discounts available for seniors, military families, college students, youth under 18 years of age, EBT card holders, and Cape Ann residents. For information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com or call 978-281-4433. Season packages are also available.
Culture Splash
The summer's second iteration of "Culture Splash," which takes place at nearly 20 locations within the Rocky Neck and Harbortown cultural districts, happens this Thursday, July 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. This program, which continues each Thursday through the end of August, features art exhibitions, live music and demonstrations.
Plus there is free transportation -- by land or water -- between the two cultural districts, provided by Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA) with its trolley, featuring hop-on, hop-off stops, and Cape Ann Harbor Tours, which provides a complimentary water shuttle from one district to the other.
Courtney Richardson, director of the Rocky Neck Art Colony, said despite the rain and mist at the first Culture Splash on July 8, the event brought visitors to Rocky Neck and beyond for gallery receptions, artist demonstrations, guided tours and special exhibitions.
"The galleries reported high traffic and shared the excitement of seeing people walking through the neighborhood again. It was festive and evocative of 'Nights on the Neck,' which took place years ago at the art colony. We look forward to these weekly celebrations of Gloucester's rich cultural assets," she said.
For details about the places to visit, the water shuttle and trolley stops, visit DiscoverGloucester.com.
Folk duo at the Meetinghouse
This week's Music on Meetinghouse Green concert features the folk duo The Early Risers, and will benefit the Backyard Growers with free-will donations from the audience. The concert takes place Friday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Vermont duo — Ashley Storrow and Putnam Smith — are "both rootsy and lyric-driven." Their original songs are known for their harmonies and arrangements on an array of instruments including the banjo, guitar, mandolin, piano, and shruti-box. Their debut album, “Making Life Sweet,” climbed to No. 1 on the Folk DJ Charts in November 2019. Visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org for details, updates, and postponements in case of inclement weather.
Rockport Legion Band
The Rockport Legion Band will perform the first free concert of its 87th summer concert series at the Back Beach Bandstand, on Beach Street in Rockport, on Sunday, July 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Its popular popcorn is also back in the family-friendly atmosphere. It is suggested to bring folding chairs and blankets. This concert will be conducted by Bob Rick, the music director. Because of limited rehearsal time, the concerts will be every other week, instead of every week. Future concert dates are Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29.
The program is diverse and includes these titles among many others: "American Flourish," Robert W. Smith; "Liberty Bell," John Philip Sousa; "Americans We," Henry Fillmore; "Shenandoah," Frank Ticheli; "Captain America," Alan Silvestri, arranged by Michael Brown; "Saint-sational Trio," arranged by Michael Story; "New York, New York," John Kander, arranged by Frank D. Cofield; and "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
Monday music in Rockport
Music at the Beach in Rockport returns, and organizers say the 2021 schedule kicks off with a performance by Headlands on Monday, July 19. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. at the bandstand at Back Beach.
The schedule is as follows: July 26, Northwest Fox; Aug. 2, The Hot Tub Piranhas; Aug. 9, Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys; Aug. 16, Pier Ave; and Aug. 23, Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell.
Beatles tribute
A Beatles tribute band, 4EverFab, returns to the Antonio Gentile Bandstand at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, on Sunday, July 18, at 7 p.m. for a free outdoor concert, sponsored by Cape Ann Savings Bank. Parking is free, and the rest rooms are handicap accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner. The rain date is Wednesday, July 21, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
