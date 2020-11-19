Rockport's Robert Y. Ellis is a man of education, experience and imagination.
He heard a joke many years ago about a priest and a nun on a golf course. It never left his memory, and became the genesis of his recently published legal thriller, "An Act of God."
The narrative explores faith versus science in a story about a priest on trial for the murder of a nun after they played nine holes of golf. It appeared she was struck by lightning, but the investigation reveals much more. The priest also faces a personal question about love.
Ellis has his own story of faith, raised in a family of Christian Science. In fact, his first book, "A Collision of Truths: A Life in Conflict With a Cherished Faith," was a memoir about that spiritual journey. Although he does not adhere to any faith, Ellis said he is accepting of all.
The 86-year-old author brings a lifetime of experience to his work. He earned a degree in economics from Swarthmore College and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. In the early 1960s, after his studies, he spent a few years as a journalist with the Christian Science Monitor. He served a stint in the U.S. Army, was executive secretary of the U.S. Figure Skating Association, and was the owner of a floor covering company and owner with his wife of a seaside inn. And he loves to sing, is a member of three choral organizations and serves on the board of directors of the Cape Ann Symphony.
This new novel follows the Rev. Ignatius "Iggy" Costello, a Roman Catholic priest, who curses after a bad swing on the golf course, and later is unsure whether he caused a divine act that killed Sister Mary. As evidence is collected and his character is questioned, the drama ensues. The story also touches upon what happens when an event can contradict one’s beliefs.
"As his trial draws near and evidence of Iggy's murderous act becomes more believable, his story is cast into the limelight and his reputation walks a fine line in the eyes of the church. (The story) twines elements of drama, action, romance and legal suspense to create the perfect storm for every reader," according to a press release.
Ellis himself sat in a federal courtroom when he was a college student. Raised in Yonkers, New York, his father was active in the peace movement during the height of the McCarthy era. Ellis recalled how his father, as chairman of the Yonkers Committee for Peace ,was involved in a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. Both he and his father traveled to Washington. D.C., to sit in on the trial, stemming from a peace group being blocked from holding a meeting at a public school. The ACLU took over the case, but it lost 5-4 in what was then known as the Warren Court, he added.
Ellis said that his latest book focuses on Iggy's struggles on many levels. Unlike his first book that was formally structured, the second book is a pure work of fiction and was an effort in which he "just let the words flow."
"When I sat down to write about a year ago, I had not a clue how it was going to come out," he said. "My wife was invested in the story first, so I wrote through to the end of the trial and showed it to her, as well as some friends. But they all wanted to know more. So, I created this picture of Iggy, who I grew really fond of, and then these plot lines started to emerge and that’s when the book really took shape."
In the early part of the story, Iggy, in shock from the lightning, walks into the rectory with his clothing burnt, but he doesn't know how he got there. His superior, Father Clancy, brings his fellow priest to the hospital, and soon after, they learn that the police discovered the body of Sister Mary.
"This book was a lot of fun to write, and I grew very fond of Iggy," Ellis said. "I feel like he is a close friend, and I'm in love with Iggy’s therapist, June Noble, another character I created. These characters are real to me — and I am working on a sequel now."
The locations in the book are real but with different names. However, all the characters are fictitious except for a tiny Irish rescue dog named Cherry, who becomes Iggy's canine confidant.
This book is available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Magnolia Historical Society
The Magnolia Historical Society is holding fundraising opportunities for the public to participate in, starting with its "Raffle Mania," being held only on the society's Facebook page now through Dec. 15. There will be a live drawing daily. To participate, please "like" the Facebook page and then purchase raffle tickets online. Purchase of raffle tickets are to be paid for with Venmo to win the prizes. Items up for raffle will be put on Facebook daily. This fundraiser is the online version of the society’s yearly auction/raffle.
Meanwhile, the Magnolia Towne Shoppe will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon from now until Christmas. Along with T-shirts, other items for sale include offerings from the shop Arts Abound and Cape Ann Olive Oil Co., Donna Ardizzoni photographs, jigsaw puzzles, and beach towels. Visit the shop at the Schoolhouse at 46 Magnolia Ave. in Gloucester.
In another effort, if anyone has a photograph of their favorite old building, hotel, beach or other historic location in Magnolia, the historical society has partnered with Cape Ann Giclee to print a number of photos. More information may be found at capeanngiclee.com or the Magnolia Historical Society Facebook page, facebook.com/magnoliahistoricalsocietyinc.
'Isolation and Distance: Island Reflections'
Cape Ann Collectors, at 474 Washington St., Gloucester, welcomes visitors to socially distance and isolate while visiting its new exhibition "Isolation and Distance: Island Reflections," open by appointment at the gallery from Friday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Dec. 4. The curators noted that before the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge connected the island of Cape Ann to the rest of the country, Gloucester and Rockport had supported isolated and self-sufficient communities.
"This relative distance from other established cities cultivated a wide range of independent enterprises, including the well-known deep-sea fishing industry, the quarry industry with the related shipping industry, and one of the most influential hives of American art: the Cape Ann School," according to an exhibition statement. "What is it about isolation that breeds creativity?"
To make an appointment for a party of up to six people, call gallery director Janet Ware at 978-430-0414. During the visit, guests can enjoy all three rooms of the gallery in privacy. Sealed refreshments will be provided — boxed wine and bags of chips, anyone? — while guests browse, contemplate and wander. More details may be found by visiting the Cape Ann Collectors Facebook page, facebook.com/capeanncollectors.
