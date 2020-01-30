A group of professional musicians with deep roots in Cuba is headed to Gloucester’s MAGMA — Movement Arts Gloucester MA — to perform Afro-Cuban rhythms as part of a unique ensemble featuring saxophone, electronics, video and more.
The multimedia performance by Electric Root takes place Friday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. at the studio and performance space located in the ballroom at 11 Pleasant St., on the top floor of the Brown building downtown.
A folkloric ensemble, Electric Root features Cape Ann’s own Vanessa Lindberg, along with Sandy Perez and Neil Leonard, all of whom have extensive recording and performing credits.
“The (performance) is an exploration of ancient past and distant future, combining the depth of Afro-Cuban folklore and expansive saxophone melodies within the matrix of electronic vibration,” according to an artist statement.
Sarah Slifer Swift, director of MAGMA, said she is dedicated to presenting artists who create new works of contemporary performance from a variety of cultural perspectives.
“We are lucky to have members of the group Electric Root, highly experienced players, currently residing on Cape Ann,” she said. “I was attracted to the combination of traditional forms with contemporary sounds, media, and concept in their work ‘After Irma.’
“It will be a timely, powerful performance.”
Electric Root will perform a piece that addresses the impact of global warming on the culture in Matanzas, Cuba.
Perez was born in Matanzas, in the poorest section of the city, and was raised playing sacred drums for the African deities and spirits in familial ceremonies, according to his bio. His talent earned him recognition at an early age, and his first international gig was with Cuban modern artist Manuel Mendive in 1996, traveling to Brazil and later Europe with other musicians.
In 1999, Perez emigrated to the United States, where he has had a packed teaching, recording and performance schedule. He has performed at many universities and museums, including Harvard University in Cambridge, Berklee College of Music in Boston, Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., among others.
Lindberg is a Gloucester native who spent 20 years in northern California before returning to Cape Ann. In her bio, she is described as a collector of sacred and secular song from Matanzas, Cuba, striving to preserve and give new life to Afro-Cuban roots.
Leonard is a sound artist, saxophonist and composer who for years has created projects engaging musicians living in both the United States and Cuba. His compositions have been featured at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery and in Carnegie Hall, Whitney Museum of American Art and the Guggenheim Museum, all in New York, among other venues.
Admission to Friday’s performance is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more details, visit magma.center.
Reprisal of DoctoberFest favorites
Cape Ann Community Cinema is replaying two films featured in its 10th annual DoctoberFest Documentary Film Festival due to popular demand.
“Fantastic Fungi,” narrated by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, and “Gauguin: From the National Gallery, London” will be shown Friday, Jan. 31, through Thursday, Feb. 6. The show time for “Fantastic Fungi” is 4:30 p.m. daily, followed by “Gauguin: From the National Gallery, London” at 7 p.m.
The cinema’s temporary venue is at the Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., the cinema is showing “Strange Negotiations,” which explores “the spiritual, artistic and personal turmoil of musician David Bazan from the band Pedro the Lion, set against America’s own crisis of faith highlighted by the 2016 presidential election.”
For tickets and more information, visit capeanncinema.com.
Creative Community pop-up show
Rockport Art Association & Museum hosts its first “pop up” exhibition of artwork created in its Creative Community initiative on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the association, 12 Main St., downtown Rockport.
The Creative Community had its most successful season yet, with more than 80 participants of all skill levels and artistic backgrounds coming from every corner of Cape Ann and beyond to create works of art in a collegial setting.
The one-day show will feature refreshments and live music. All the works on display will be for sale. For more information, visit rockportartassn.org.
A celebration of ‘Tutta la Famiglia’
A community celebration of photographer Paul Cary Goldberg’s newly released book, “Tutta la Famiglia: Portrait of a Sicilian Caffe in America,” takes place Saturday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Goldberg will talk about his long-term photo project at Caffe Sicilia in Gloucester’s downtown and the process of getting his book published.
Goldberg and Caffe Sicilia’s Maria Cracchiolo will share insights about “food, community and continuity.” The conversation will be moderated by local historian and writer David Rich.
A gathering with provisions provided by Caffe Sicilia and Helen’s Bottle Shop and music by Steve Lacey and Kathleen Adams will follow the presentation. Books will be available in the museum shop for purchase and signing.
Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call 978-283-0455, ext. 10, or visit capeannmuseum.org.
Rockport Art seeks auction works
Rockport Art Association & Museum is looking for works by historic American artists, highlighting the Cape Ann School, for its annual fundraising art auction. This fundraising event attracts serious collectors from across the country, as well as those just starting an art collection.
The auction will features works by master artists of the past, such as Aldro T. Hibbard, Anthony Thieme, Emile Gruppé, Harry A. Vincent, W. Lester Stevens, Max Kuehne, Marguerite Pearson, Antonio Cirino, Carl Peters, Frederick Mulhaupt, Jane Peterson, and Emma Fordyce MacRae, among many others. Only works by deceased artists are eligible for inclusion.
While the auction specializes in Cape Ann art, featured works are not limited to this region and also will include pieces by other prominent historic American artists.
The consignment deadline is March 7. Submissions are being accepted by appointment only. To make an appointment or for more information, contact Margaret Redington at 978-546-6604 or auction@rockportartassn.org.
