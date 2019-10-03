Lindsay Crouse, a beloved community member and award-winning actress, will be the keynote speaker at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Beauport Hotel, located on Gloucester Harbor at 55 Commercial St.
The luncheon is a fundraiser for the Carolyn B. O’Connor Scholarship, awarded annually to a woman who is going back to school to further her education. But the event is open to both men and women, of course.
Crouse will be speaking about using one’s imagination to navigate life.
“The basis of the talk is that we can’t wait for someone else to create a new world,” Crouse said. “We have to reimagine ourselves and our place in the world now. Each one of us has to lead this movement, or it will not happen, or it will happen too late.
“I think there is a sense right now that we are stuck with this terrifying reality, but it is up to each one of us to get ‘unstuck,’” she said. “The arguing with each other about reality never ends up well.”
Crouse, who has lived on both coasts, is now a permanent resident of Cape Ann. She has experience working in the realms of major films, television and the stage, with extensive theater experience in New York City. She has also been a Buddhist teacher.
For the last decade, Crouse has played a wide range of characters at Gloucester Stage Company.
“This is a hopeful talk and, in fact, exciting and creative,” she said. “I hope to leave people better equipped after the talk to have a good day.”
Tickets for the luncheon are $35. Visit www.capeannchamber.com to register. More information is available by contacting Kerry McKenna at 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.com.
Charles Movalli’s‘In the Moment’
Rockport Art Association celebrates the opening of “In the Moment: The Paintings of Charles Movalli” — a special exhibit featuring more than 100 works by the noted artist, writer and teacher — with a public reception on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Works by Movalli (1945-2015) are hanging in both the Hibbard and Maddocks galleries, with a special section devoted to his more experimental and adventurous works.
There will be a series of gallery talks in conjunction with the exhibit, starting with T.M. Nicholas and Stapleton Kearns today at 2 p.m. Admission is $5.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Kearns leads a free talk in collaboration with the Cape Ann Plein Air Painting Competition and Festival from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The final gallery talk features Dale Ratcliff on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. Admission is $5.
A panel discussion with John Caggiano, David Curtis, Tom Gill, Mike Graves, Ken Knowles and Betty Lou Schlemm takes place on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The exhibition runs through Oct. 27 at the 12 Main St. gallery. For more details, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Codfish Ball dances onto the pier
The city’s first Codfish Ball, hosted by Schooner Adventure, takes place under a tent on the pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 9 p.m.
There will be plenty of music with chantey singing by Three Sheets to the Wind, a performance by the Adventure crew and swing dancing to the music of the Blackburn Stompers courtesy of the Cape Ann Big Band. There will be games, raffle and a silent auction, too.
Families are welcome at the event, with guests invited to come as they are or dressed in 1920s or historic nautical attire. With the Adventure serving as a backdrop, attendees can enjoy a cash bar of beer and wine, accompanied by the Ipswich Ale truck, and a buffet catered by the Causeway Restaurant.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 for the public and $40 for members; children under 12 are free. For advance tickets, visit www.schooner-adventure.org, call 978-281-8079 or email info@schooner-adventure.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Jazzy tasting at Hammond Castle
Hammond Castle, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is holding a tasting event featuring wine and hors d’oeuvres on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests will be treated to live jazz played on John Hays Hammond Jr.’s 1920 Chickering grand piano, while learning about ongoing restoration efforts and new programming at the museum.
Tickets are $50; a portion of the cost is tax-deductible. All proceeds will support restoration and programming at the museum. For more details, visit www.hammondcastle.org.
Double bill at Old Sloop Coffeehouse
Old Sloop Coffeehouse presents a double bill featuring Caroline Cotter and Emily Mure on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St.
Cotter takes listeners all over the world and into the depths of the human heart with her award-winning songwriting. She has performed more than 700 shows in 45 states and 13 countries.
Mure, who was raised on New York City’s Roosevelt Island, studied music at Ithaca College and honed her skills on the streets of Galway, Ireland. With three albums to her credit, she has cracked the top 10 on the Folk DJ charts and toured internationally, with her music featured on NBC, ABC and PBS.
Tickets are $10 in advance. The suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under, and $24 for families. Visit www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org for details.
‘Native Gardens’ at Gloucester Stage
“Native Gardens,” a contemporary comedy by Mexican-born Karen Zacarías that delves into the nature of fences, both literally and metaphorically, continues its run at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., through Oct. 20
The story follows high-powered lawyer Pablo Del Valle and his pregnant wife, Tania, a doctoral candidate, who purchase a house next door to longtime residents Virginia and Frank Butley.
For tickets and more information, call the Gloucester Stage box office at 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
