The free Music on Meetinghouse Green summer series continues this Friday, July 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with Cape Ann-grown rock ’n’ roll band The Goddesses.
Tony Goddess, who “has boogied with the best of Gloucester’s rock and rollers,” was a member of the Gloucester/Somerville band Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents, as well as the indie-rock band Papas Fritas. He also is proprietor of the Rogers Street recording studio Bang-a-Song. His wife is vocalist Samantha Goddess, also known for being the tallest member of Jenny Dee.
Also performing will be bassist Dave “Sag” Saginario, who plays Thursday nights at The Rhumb Line; keyboardist John Cameron; and drummer Steve Chaggaris.
Each week, Music on Meetinghouse Green partners with a different nonprofit organization to raise awareness for the services it provides to the community. This week’s free-will donations will go to Art Haven, and food for purchase will be provided by Willow Rest.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse, home of the Unitarian Universalist Church, is located at the corner of Church and Middle streets. The concert is handicapped-accessible. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the Meetinghouse.
Blossoming in Rockport
The Rockport in Bloom Garden Tour takes place on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This self-guided tour consists of more than a dozen private gardens that celebrate the diverse geography of Rockport. Lunch is available for purchase at a seaside location.
For the third year, tourgoers will find artists painting in the gardens. After the tour ends, there will be a free exhibit and reception featuring the artworks on Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community House at 58 Broadway in Rockport.
Tickets for the garden tour are $30. On tour days, tickets may be purchased at the Rockport Police Department, 168 Main St., and tickets purchased in advance may be picked up at the police station.
For more information, visit www.rockportgardenclub.org.
A warrior comedian and more
Marc Price, who played Irwin “Skippy” Handelman on the CBS hit sitcom “Family Ties” from 1982 to 1989, is taking his stand-up comedy on the road with his show “Skippy and the Comedy Warrior.”
The show features Price and Joe Kashnow, a combat veteran who lost his right leg to a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2003. Kashnow is featured in the documentary “Comedy Warriors: Healing Through Humor,” which allowed Kashnow to work with nationally known comedians and jump-start his comedy career. He performs across the country and is pursuing his dream of helping others through laughter.
The two will perform stand-up at Cape Ann Cinema & Stage, 21 Main St., Gloucester, on Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All U.S. military veterans and active-duty military personnel are admitted free.
For more information, go to www.capeanncinema.com.
A very determined dog
The public is invited to meet the real Ivy of “Ivy the Very Determined Dog” and her owners, children’s book authors Maureen and Chris Harrington, at the Good Dog Gallery, 47 Bearskin Neck, Rockport, on Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds of the event will go to Cape Ann Animal Aid. The book, which is set in Gloucester, is a true story about overcoming life’s challenges and finding your inner strength.
For more information, visit www.gooddoggallery.com.
Free Stage Fort Park concert
Old Cold Tater and Down Home Swing appear in concert on Sunday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester.
These acoustic musicians will present an evening of bluegrass and more. Parking is free, and the venue and restrooms are wheelchair-accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and a picnic dinner.
The rain date is Wednesday, July 31. For more information, visit www.davidlbenjamin.com.
Classic cars roll into Rockport
The third annual Classics by the Bay Car Show comes to Rockport’s American Legion Post 98, on the waterfront at 32 Beach St., on Sunday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is an event for all ages and supports Rockport Boy Scout Troop 20 as one of its major fundraisers. There will be food, music and lots of antique cars.
Indulge in a romantic comedy
The romantic comedy “Butterflies are Free” plays its final weekend at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester. Performances are Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m.
The play centers on a blind aspiring singer-songwriter who has moved out on his own for the first time and away from the “smothering influence” of his overprotective mother. Living in Manhattan, a whole new world opens up when a free-spirited actress moves into the apartment next door.
Tickets are $20, available at the door and at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4294737. For more information, visit www.rogersstreettheatre.org.
Listen to the ‘Voices of Dogtown’
There will be a reading of a collection of poems titled “Voices of Dogtown” by James R. Scrimgeour at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester, on Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m.
Scrimgeour is a professor emeritus at Western Connecticut State University. Since 2005, he has written a poem a week and has recently published this latest book.
“Dogtown was and is uniquely New England. Scrimgeour leads us there down a two-lane road — one lane paved with historical research and the other lane paved with the embodied experience of being in a place, seeing its shadows, hearing its ghosts,” wrote Brian Clements, co-editor of “Bullets Into Bells: Poets and Citizens Respond to Gun Violence.”
For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Artist in residence to give talk
The July Goetemann Artist Resident, video artist Eeva Siivonen, will give her closing talk on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the Goetemann Residency Studio, 77 Rocky Neck Ave., No. 10, Gloucester.
Originally from Helsinki, Finland, Siivonen currently lives in London, Ontario. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in documentary film directing from Aalto University in Helsinki before moving to the United States as a Fulbright scholar to pursue a second master’s degree in video art from Syracuse University.
A show exploring resiliency
The public is invited to an art talk on Sunday, July 28, at 4 p.m. to join artists Susan Greer Emmerson, Tatiana Flis and Rebecca Skinner for an informal tour and question-and-answer session about their exhibit — titled “Eviction/Destruction/Renewal: An Exhibition About Resiliency” — which closes Sunday at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester.
The artists will address major themes of the exhibit and offer details and anecdotes on how the show came together and their individual processes. Visitors are welcome to ask questions along the way. In the show, the artists share their perspectives on darkness, loss and renewal of the human condition.
For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
