Artworks of all kinds will be available for viewing in diverse shows on Cape Ann as spring ushers in the opening of local arts associations.
Celebrating its 99th season, the North Shore Arts Association will present opening shows featuring its artist members, associate artist members, and an exhibition of contemporary works. These shows are free to the public at its galleries at 11 Pirates Lane in East Gloucester, starting Saturday. May 15.
During its COVID-19 closure, the association's Board of Trustees improved the spacious galleries with new windows, improved lighting and a fresh coat of paint in the main gallery among other renovations.
"This first major exhibition will fill the galleries to the brim and provide a rousing kick off to the 2021 season. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the newest and most exciting works of our members in a wide range of media, styles and genres," said Linda Cote, the association's gallery director.
Gallery hours will be Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Cote said the arts association is excited to present a new exhibition of contemporary works in the Studio Gallery, which was curated by Kathy Staab.
"After enduring more than a year closure due to the coronavirus crisis, we are delighted to welcome gallery-goers again. We can't wait to welcome our members and patrons back," said Cote.
During the pandemic, the association organized numerous virtual exhibits with accompanying videos and expanded opportunities for member artists.
"But after more than a year of virtual and Zoom experiences, we invite the public to enjoy the real thing," said Cote.
Exhibition One runs through June 19. For more information, visit www.nsarts.org.
Exhibition of emerging artists
A new exhibition will showcase emerging artists from the North Shore when the Rocky Neck Art Colony reopens to the public with "40 Under 40" at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. The show, which is the art colony's first in-person exhibition since closing due to the pandemic in March of 2020, opens Friday, May 14, and runs to June 30.
These works are the result of a call to North Shore artists under the age of 40.
The center will be open Thursday through Sunday with timed-admission on this weekend; visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/40-under-40-timed-entry-reservation-tickets-151531062487.
The exhibit also can be viewed online at RNACExhibitions.com.
Lydia Gordon, associate curator for exhibitions and research at Peabody Essex Museum, curated this show featuring 30 artists working in diverse mediums and subject matter.
"Melding traditional modes of artmaking with experimental techniques and unconventional materials, these emerging artists suggest productive ways of making sense from chaos and for venturing into the unknown. Collectively, the works in the exhibition offer a vision for the future infused with continuity, expansiveness, and hope," according to an exhibition statement.
Exhibiting artists are: Leif Akerley, Jaime Asaro, Isabel Bacon, Natasha Baumgaertel, Melissa Cooper, Leon Doucette, Siobhan Duncan, Morgan Dyer, Amanda Hawkins, Catherine Headrick, Belle Hornblower, Michael Lamarche, Aron Leaman, Elissa Lincoln, Nicholas Mancini, Brett Mason, Ryan Mason, Vanessa Michalak, Anthony Ohman, Cory OLeary, Sarah Osgood, Morgan Petitpas, Allison Phillips, Mallie Pratt, Lyla Roth, Alexandra Stroup, Erin Survilas, William Weygint, Marika Whitaker, and Chloe Wilwerding.
For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Livingston Taylor in virtual concert
Rockport Music presents Livingston Taylor, a master of story and song, as part of its Concert View virtual music series this Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m.
"While the concert may be virtual, the beloved troubadour's warm baritone and engaging charisma will be unchanged. With views of the picturesque Rockport coastline in the background," Rockport Music said its concert announcement.
Tickets are $15. Ticket-buyers will receive a link for the virtual concert in their email confirmation. More details are available on Rockport Music's website, rockportmusic.org, on the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page.
'The Pivot and the Hustle'
Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group will host award-winning artist Lisa Goren in a Zoom event on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
During the presentation, Goren will share how she has moved forward with her art during these difficult times. Raised in New York City, Goren has been working in Boston for the past 25 years. During the pandemic, she has been working on smaller paintings of "Animals Taking Over during the Quarantine" and portraits of health care workers (chosen to be in '"The Best Art Created by Washington Post Readers During the Pandemic" by Washington Post).
Goren is vice president of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Association of Women Artists.
The Experimental Group is a creative forum, with a mission to foster public awareness and self-expression by bringing artists together to explore ideas that cultivate creative freedom. To attend this program, contact Nella Lush, the group's chairwoman, by emailing experimentalgroupraa@gmail.com.
