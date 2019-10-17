Gloucester’s Willie “Loco” Alexander, a lifelong creator, has always thought outside the box, whether writing punk music or taking bits of ephemera and daily objects to create out-of-this-world collages.
These creations are now headed to MARS — the Manship Artists Residency + Studios — for a retrospective of his paintings and collages. It will be the first exhibit at the newly renovated home in the wooded landscape of Lanesville.
There is a free public opening event on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m., with parking at Lanesville Orthodox Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St. Handicapped parking is available on-site at 10 Leverett St.
Most people know Alexander as a musical pioneer and former member of Velvet Underground who has been dubbed the “godfather of punk.”
The walls in his downtown dwelling bear testament to the many lives he has led — from world-touring punk rocker to writer to master of all things collage. The three rooms at the top of his more than century-old home are plastered with tens of thousands of veritable pieces of trash all taped together in a mosaic of recycled refuse.
“Making art is something I’ve done since I was a little boy, and my mother suggested I draw some pictures for my grandfather,” Alexander said. “It is something I do, like brushing my teeth or playing the piano.”
Armed with clear tape and scissors, his artistic creations are as prolific as his music and songs. In 2012, a New York City arts foundation, Esopus Space in Greenwich Village, presented an exhibit of his collages titled “Willie Alexander: Wall Works.”
Susan Erony, an artist and exhibit curator, said that being an artist is part of Alexander’s true essence.
“For Alexander, art is art, process is process, whatever the medium, it is about communicating with the world, trying to make sense of the fragments of life and how they fit together and why it matters,” she said.
Erony highlighted how both collage and words, whether spoken or written, play a large role in Alexander’s work, which captures the countless facets of human existence.
The exhibit is open Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 20 through Nov. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m., and by appointment. For more information, visit www.manshipartists.org.
Comic play wraps up at Gloucester Stage
A contemporary comedy delving into the nature of fences, both literally and metaphorically, continues through Sunday, Oct. 20, at Gloucester Stage Company.
Written by the Mexican-born Karen Zacarías, “Native Gardens” follows high-powered lawyer Pablo Del Valle and his pregnant wife, Tania, a doctoral candidate, who purchase a house next door to longtime residents Virginia and Frank Butley.
For tickets and more information, call the box office, 267 E. Main St., at 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Sandra Williams to discuss her book
The Manchester Historical Museum is hosting an author book talk today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The event features local author Sandra Williams, who will read from “Moss on Stone” and speak about the inspiration and historical aspects of the work. This historical novella was illustrated by her artist husband, Robert Louis Williams, and is based on the diary of Susanna Norwood Torrey, a young mid-19th-century Rockport woman.
Admission is $10 for guests and free for members. To RSVP, call 978-526-7230 or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Exhibit at Rocky Neck explores ‘PaperWorks’
The Rocky Neck Art Colony celebrates 41 artists selected for the exhibit “PaperWorks: Art As Evidence.”
This juried exhibit at the Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, runs for six weeks from Oct. 17 through Nov. 24. The public is invited to enjoy the art and conversation at the opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Jurors Anne Marie Crotty and Cynthia Switzer Roth chose 59 pieces from more than 230 works submitted by 71 New England artists. Of those, 12 are from Gloucester and Rockport: Joy Buell, Janice Charles, Pat Lowery Collins, Barbe Ennis, Dina Gomery, Ann Lafferty, Rebecca Nagle, Christy Park, Mary Rhinelander, Lynne Sausele, Ruth Schneider and Jan Weinshanker.
The pieces were chosen not only for their quality and content but as the “evidence” of the many creative uses of paper, used in everything from paintings to encaustics to mixed media. The show occupies two galleries at the center.
Gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. There will be an artist talk on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Dog day afternoon at Rockport gallery
The Art Nook Gallery, 58 Bearskin Neck, Rockport, is holding a Cape Ann Animal Aid fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. when adoptable pups will be on-site, along with wine and refreshments.
Ten percent of sales will be donated to the shelter, and raffle tickets will be available to win an original painting. The winner will be drawn Oct. 31, and all raffle proceeds will go directly to the shelter.
For more information, visit www.art-nook.com.
Author to share history of Finnish Jews
John Simon, an American Jew who married a Finn and lives in Finland, spent more than seven years researching the untold history of Jews in Finland.
His resulting book came out first in Finland as “Mahdoton sota” (The Impossible War) and was short-listed for History Book of the Year in 2017. The English version was recently published by Hamilton Press and titled “Strangers in a Stranger Land,” described as a combination of history and fiction.
There will be a book talk in Gloucester at Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Simon, who is on a book launch tour throughout the East Coast, will share a brief talk and read portions of his book, as well as answer questions. His presentation is sponsored by the temple, Cape Ann Finns, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Gloucester Office of Veterans Services.
Simon interviewed 60 people, including war veterans and historians, and worked with primary records. From his research, he concluded that Finland turned over no Jews to the Germans. He also noted that how the Jews came to Finland forms a unique chapter of the Diaspora. He tracked their original, involuntary resettlement from other parts of Russia to one of the coldest, darkest and most isolated parts of Europe.
For more information, visit www.capeannfinns.com.
Fireside Chat series continues Monday
Local author JoeAnn Hart will be the featured writer at the Fireside Chat series on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
The program is about having lively discussion with local authors, historians, speakers and others. Hart is the author of “Stamford ’76: A True Story of Murder, Corruption, Race, and Feminism in the 1970s.” Her novels include “Float” and “Addled.” Her work often explores the relationship between humans and their environments, natural or otherwise.
For more information or to reserve a seat email concierge@beauporthotel.com.
