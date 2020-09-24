Inspired by the uncertainties of the current era, Gloucester artists Donna Caselden and M. Kristine Fisher will mount an exhibit of their work titled “Awry: Just Breathe” at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St.
Caselden, an experimental artist, and Fisher, a contemporary artist, were moved by these historic times and sought to present two different interpretations in response to “the noise” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Awry. Nothing seems quite right in the world, everything is a bit off kilter. All pieces are intentionally misaligned and act as a metaphor for the angst and discord in today’s world. Just Breathe,” the exhibition statement reads. “As an antidote to the disarray, these works reflect the way in which Cape Ann’s transporting beauty, discovered along daily beach walks and explorations, provides comfort, healing and renewal.”
Caselden is an award-winning artist whose work ranges from two-dimensional paintings to wearable art. She is a member of Cape Ann’s Experimental Art Group of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, Society for the Encouragement of the Arts, Rocky Neck Cultural Center, Boston’s Fort Point Art Community and National Association of Women Artists and is a master artist of the Newburyport Art Association.
Fisher creates mixed-media work influenced by an extensive career in commercial architectural design. She is drawn to bold forms, sculptural elements and graphic composition. She has exhibited with numerous North Shore arts organizations, including Rockport Art Association’s Experimental Group, Rocky Neck Art Colony in Gloucester and the Newburyport Art Association, among others.
Hours at Jane Deering Gallery are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. from Sept. 25 through Oct. 12 and by appointment. Contact Caselden at dcaselden@gmail.com for more information.
Rocky Neck gallery closing its doors
Roger Armstrong of State of the Art Gallery at 4 Wonson St. on Rocky Neck in Gloucester has announced that he is closing his arts space.
Works by artists John Teralak, David Hatfield, Mark Shasha, Paul Frontiero, Peter Wademan, Robert Douglas Hunter and Charles Movalli, among others, are for sale through Oct. 10. The gallery is generally open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, but it is recommended to call 978-395-1783 or 978-395-1915 before stopping by.
Outdoor show for Livin’ On Luck
The Livin’ On Luck band will play acoustic classic rock on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. under the music tent at Prince Pizzeria, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus.
The band includes Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Tom Bull of Marblehead. They perform covers of rock from the 1970s to contemporary tunes for listening and dancing, including the music of the Eagles, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, the Pretenders, Bob Seger, Adele and Southside Johnny.
For more information, call 781-233-9950.
‘GrowDown’ with the Backyard Growers
The fifth annual Great Gloucester GrowDown, a Backyard Growers’ virtual fundraiser, takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.
This year’s fall fundraiser has gone virtual because of the pandemic. The GrowDown is raising money for Backyard Growers' essential work of putting fresh produce on tables through the efforts of local schools, the community and backyard gardens.
For more information, visit backyardgrowers.org.
