Even though concert halls, art galleries and other cultural organizations have temporarily shut their doors, they want to continue to provide some well-needed entertainment and diversions.
In the case of Rockport Music, it has launched its “Midday Music Series,” in which a video will be posted each Tuesday and Friday around noon featuring highlights from past shows at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. These videos can be found on the Rockport Music website, rockportmusic.org, and social media pages.
“We’re also hoping to feature the occasional livestream concert, featuring musicians looking to share their gifts with our online community,” said Tony Beadle, president and CEO. “As they become available, we’ll be sharing music from many other great artists and organizations that are offering fantastic musical content and livestreams, including the Met Opera, who are now hosting nightly free streaming from their archives.”
Real-time updates are available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Listeners also can tune into the Rockport Music YouTube channel to explore many other musical high points from past seasons.
“It is indeed heartbreaking to have to cancel our March and April concerts, but we thought we could offer some musical solace in these strange, largely housebound days,” Rockport Music said in a statement.
The upcoming “Midday Music Series” features are as follows: Friday, March 27, with singer-songwriter Tim Gearan; Tuesday, March 31, with A Far Cry performing Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante, K. 364”; and Friday, April 3, with the Fred Hersch Trio.
Because of the cancellation of a livestream event scheduled for March 27 with Mari Martin, Rockport Music will instead post the Beantown Swing Orchestra concert from this past January.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the offices will be closed at least through April 7. Staff is working remotely to manage cancellations, as well as summer concert on-sale information.
Manchester history lecture online
Due to the current health recommendations, Manchester Historical Museum is closed. But its “Manchester 101” lecture has been recorded and is now posted “so everyone can watch it safely at home,” according to a press release.
The museum thanked Matthew Benincasa for filming and editing the museum’s lectures, which can be found at this link: manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org/category/lectures. There are more than 25 lectures to choose from, including “Wigwams on Sawmill Brook,” “Historic Architectural Styles of Manchester,” “Homer at the Beach,” “The History of Jordan Marsh,” “Manchester Woods and its Boundary Markers,” “Uncommon Tales of Manchester’s Past,” and “Hidden History: Underwater Archaeology in Massachusetts.”
The museum will continue to keep patrons notified with updates on its website.
Rockport art exhibits go virtual
The Rockport Art Association & Museum has been adjusting its schedule as it remains closed due to the coronavirus. The contributing members show, the spring group show and Eileen Patten Oliver’s solo show have been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Even though the exhibit “Thaw: Winter Group Show” is not available for viewing in person at this time, the association encourages art enthusiasts to visit the organization’s new online gallery, in which this show will be its first on the web. Visit rockportartassn.org/online-gallery.
“If you have artwork currently on display in the ‘Figure Sketch Group Show,’ ‘Thaw: Winter Group Show’ or the ‘Veterans & Studio Class Show,’ have no fear, it is still up and safe. Once the RAA&M reopens, we will contact you about exhibit details and organizing a pickup day,” according to a release. “Everyone at the RAA&M is wishing you and your families health and happiness during this time.”
