As the temperatures dip, the season is warming up with a host of holiday events.
The annual DECA the Halls Holiday Home Tour continues this year on Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. featuring seven homes, the singular Paper House — truly all made out of newspaper — as well as the Seven South Street Inn.
The event benefits the dozens of Rockport High School DECA students, helping to defray their costs competing at district, state and national contests each year.
To punctuate the festivities, Rockport student instrumentalists, vocalists and even a resident magician will perform at some of the venues.
“This year, we are excited to once again have the Paper House on the tour as well as one of the inns, plus one of the homes is the original Tuck’s Candy Factory,” Scott Larsen, the high school’s DECA adviser, said.
“The students have worked hard to put this all together and we appreciate all those who have opened up their homes for our benefit, as well as businesses and organizations who have donated to Rockport’s DECA program.”
The DECA program, which has been competing on the international level since 2008, has close to 80 students participating this year.
“Trips to competitions cost the students money, so this fundraiser is crucial to helping our students with the costs related to these events,” Larsen said.
Among the student performers will be the Rockport Madrigals, who will serenade tourgoers at the Seven South Street Inn from 2 to 3 p.m. RHS student magician Kam Diaz will also perform at the inn, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Along the way, there will be refreshments and samples from Cake Ann and Salty’s Lobster, Dogs & More, the latter of which will prepare soups, Larsen said.
A shuttle bus will be looping around the tour route throughout the day for anyone who would like a ride from location to location, he added.
Tickets are $25, and can be purchased in advance or on the day of the event starting at 11:30 a.m. at Rockport Inn & Suites, where the tour begins. For more information, visit seashellsandjinglebellsrkpt.blogspot.com or contact slarsen@rpk12.org
Ladies Night returns to downtown Gloucester
The 46th Ladies Night in downtown Gloucester takes place Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m., offering shoppers refreshments, discounts and much more.
One of the Ladies Night attractions will be Joy, a pop-up shop at the former Papa Gino’s at 233 Main St. The participating artists will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Pathways for Children. They include Allison Phillip’s Pottery, Anne Marie Crotty Pillows, Brit Barry Design, Close Quarters Collective, Cedar Rocks, Brooks Gibson Underwater Photography, Late Bloomer, Lylabelle Designs, Stacey Apple Pizza, Ten Pound Island Antique Maps, Near Perfect Design Leather Jewelry, Marla Blakey Antique Rugs, Temple of Enora, Thacher Street Studios, and watercolorist Jillian Demeri. In addition to Thursday night, the shop will be open again on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Another Gloucester Ladies Night feature will be a “housewarming party” with music and festive libations at 3 Duncan St. Hosted by Backyard Growers, the holiday pop-up shop will offer veggie-inspired stocking stuffers, Backyard Growers swag, and treats from many of the organization’s community partners, including Alprilla Farm, High Mowing Organic Seeds, Neptune’s Harvest and Pigeon Cove Ferments. Author and new Gloucester resident Sally Goldenbaum will be on hand from 6 to 8 p.m. to sign and sell books from her Seaside Knitters mystery series. Proceeds go to Backyard Growers.
Turning the page on a holiday book fair
Literary Cape Ann invites shoppers and book lovers of all ages to meet some of the region’s authors and buy books for holiday gift-giving at its fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St., Rockport.
The fair will feature more than 15 authors covering subjects such as New England history, mystery, birding, poetry, children’s books, cookbooks and more. It coincides with one of Rockport’s most festive days when Santa arrives in the harbor by lobster boat and the town lights up its 35-foot Christmas tree in Dock Square.
For more details, visit Literary Cape Ann’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LiteraryCapeAnn/.
Holiday a cappella direct from Germany
Rockport Music welcomes the German vocal group Calmus for its “Christmas A Capella” concert on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
Known for its imaginative programs, Calmus features five Leipzig musicians who have won international prizes and competitions. The vocalists seek to discover new repertoire and are also at home in the vocal music of the Renaissance, the Baroque and the Romantic periods as well as the genres of pop, folk and jazz.
Tickets are $29 to $46. Visit rockportmusic.org for reservations or more information.
Experimental Group opens 13th show
The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group hosts an opening reception for “Unexpected No. Thirteen — The Experimental Group Small Works Holiday Show” on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the art association, 12 Main St., Rockport.
Works on view in this juried exhibition include paintings, mixed media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography, but all pieces must be smaller than 12-by-16 inches to be accepted. The show runs through Dec. 31. For more information, visit rockportartassn.org.
‘Sargent and Fashion’ talk at Cape Ann Museum
As part of its centennial celebration, Gloucester’s Sargent House Museum will present “Sargent and Fashion,” a lecture by Erica Hirshler of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, on the works of painter John Singer Sargent, on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Hirshler has written and lectured widely on American painters of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She will take the audience behind the scenes of the Exhibition Lab held at the Museum of Fine Arts in anticipation of the upcoming Tate Britain show, “Sargent and Fashion,” which will move to Boston in 2022.
John Singer Sargent is a descendant of the Sargent family of Gloucester and the great-great-nephew of Judith Sargent, for whom the Sargent House was built.
Admission to the talk is $20, $10 for museum members. For tickets and more information, visit Eventbrite or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10.
Unwrapping the season at Hammond Castle
For the first time in almost 20 years, Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, will be open for the holidays starting on Saturday, Dec 7, with a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can shop locally made products from around Cape Ann and take self-guided tours of the museum. Admission is $15. There will be off-site parking at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, with free shuttles running continuously with drop-offs every 15 minutes.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., the castle hosts a presentation of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by the Gloucester High School Theater Department. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The holiday season continues at the castle with self-guided tours daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 20, with the last tickets sold at 2:30 p.m. The museum shop is also open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The rescheduled public opening and meet-the-artist reception for Gloucester artist Marion Rayner’s new exhibition takes place Monday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information on all of the holiday events, visit hammondcastle.org.
Fair time for Annisquam Sewing Circle
The Annisquam Sewing Circle Christmas Fair takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at Annisquam Village Hall, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester, with gift, crafts, decor and gourmet offerings to entice shoppers. The fair is also known for its wreaths, centerpieces, boxwood trees and other greenery. The gourmet table will feature pies, cookies, jellies, sauces and gluten-free items, all packaged to present as gifts. There will even be a vintage jewelry table.
All proceeds support Cape Ann organizations.
