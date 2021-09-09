A congressman is expected to speak at the finale of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation's series of Friday night concerts where free-will donations will aid the resettlement of Afghan refugees.
Cape Ann Big Band will perform the last free concert of this summer series on the Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets, on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
Congressman Seth Moulton is expected to speak at the beginning of the show and any free-will donations (cash or check) for this concert will go to the International Institute of New England, for Afghan refugee resettlement in Massachusetts.
The 2021 summer music series is dedicated in memory of Harry Hintlian for his encouragement, generosity, and for making the Meetinghouse a net zero building. Originally, donations from the show were to benefit the Meetinghouse.
"(Hintlian's) family, like mine, arrived here as a result of the Turkish Genocide of Armenians in 1915 under horrific threat to their lives, beginning life in a new country with a new language and customs with no idea of what was ahead of them," said Charles Nazarian, the foundation's president. "The incoming Afghan refugees, also under threat to their lives because they worked with Americans, are now in need of our help. It is not about politics; it's about doing the most American thing in welcoming people at risk to the country we love."
The Cape Ann Big Band features high-energy performances that are built on a "repertoire without borders." Their music program includes jazz, soul and rock n’ roll. Concert-goers will hear familiar standards from the “Golden Age” of swing, pop, and popular show tunes with a vocalist.
The food option will be seafood from the Causeway restaurant in Gloucester.
For more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
New show at North Shore Arts
A new exhibition "Floral Portraits," featuring works by Trudy Allen, opens Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Gordon Grant Room at the North Shore Arts Association. The exhibition is a tribute to Stacy Boulevard along Gloucester harbor, known for its flower gardens. The artist painted a series of individual flowers from these gardens documenting their life cycles.
The show will be on display through Sept. 29. There is an opening reception on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the association galleries at 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. and Allen will give an alcohol ink demonstration on Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. when she will share her process, materials, and answer questions.
"'Floral Portraits' honors and thanks the Generous Gardeners, City of Gloucester, and the Department of Public Works for their dedication, contributions, and hard work to maintain our beautiful city. During the pandemic, the flowers gardens on the Boulevard gave the community an opportunity to enjoy the scenery while being safe," according to an exhibition statement.
For more information, visit nsarts.org.
Gloucester artist in SoWa
Gloucester artist Donna Caselden moved into a new studio in Boston at 450 Harrison Ave. Unit #215, in the heart of SoWa, a part of the city's 's South End which is south of Washington Street and home to more than 200 artists. Caselden shares a space with fellow artist Heather Buechler of Boston. Artist studios will be open "First Fridays" and "Second Sundays" of the month. Additionally, Caselden's studio will be open every Sunday through October. For more information, visit donnacaselden.com.
Standing O for 'Reparations'
The opening performance of Gloucester Stage's "Reparations" brought a standing ovation in the regional premiere of the work by James Sheldon. The play, set in a New York City apartment, delves into a far more complex issue than the title may allude to because of 21st century connotations.
The play, which runs through Sunday, Sept. 19, takes place on an outdoor stage at Windhover Performing Arts Center, at 257R Granite St., in Rockport.
Windhover's grounds boast a specially designed, socially distanced beer garden where patrons can enjoy refreshments, including craft beer, wine, while overlooking the scenic property.
For detailed ticket and seating information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com or call 978-281-4433.
