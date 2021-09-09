Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.