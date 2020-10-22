In the wake of the success of the annual "BIGtiny" art event, the Rocky Neck Art Colony has launched another virtual exhibition, titled "Exuberance: The Marvelous Art of Craft," which runs through the end of the year.
"The 'Exuberance' show just opened up and it has taken off like a shot, and already four pieces have sold," said Kathy Archer, president of the historic Rocky Neck Art Colony. "I think people are just realizing how much art means to their life."
As the holiday season is approaching, this show may offer many possibilities for gift-giving, she added.
"A juried members show, 'Exuberance' highlights artistry in craft in traditional media, as well as the more offbeat, innovative or peculiar. Emphasizing a sense of curiosity and wonder, the show aims to surprise viewers with inventive materials, techniques and surfaces. RNAC’s final show of 2020 will close this challenging year with an enthusiasm for life and a sense of future promise," according to an exhibition statement.
"The common thread that ties this work together is heart and exuberance, along with color, pattern and movement," said juror Claire Sanford, adding that this is not work that wants to sit still or hide in a corner.
Artists featured in the show include John Bassett, Linda Bourke, Pamela Courtleigh, Cheryl Curran, Maria Denjongpa, Cherie Lee, Andy Matlow, Anni Melancon, Brian Murphy, Judy Robinson-Cox, Joyce Roessler, Lynne Sausele, Diane Slezak, Karen Watson, Brooke Welty and Mary Ann deBuy Wenniger.
"(This show) is a happy diversion we can all use right now," Sanford said.
To view the show, visit RNACExhibitions.com.
Lovecraft comes to life at castle
The Hammond Castle Museum has added a night of its presentation of "The Horror of Abbadia Mare,” on Friday, Nov. 6, after a sellout of all previous showings.
This is an adaptation of five H.P. Lovecraft stories created for the castle's usual October extravaganza. These site-specific adaptations in this event will follow safety protocols this Halloween season. Performances are limited to eight audience members.
Each story is approximately eight to 10 minutes long, and the overall program runs about one hour. Performances begin at 6 p.m. and run every 15 minutes through 9 p.m. Audience members will move through the inner rooms of Gloucester’s oceanfront castle.
Reservations are required, and tickets may be purchased for $25 at hammondcastle.org/TheHorror. This program is appropriate for children ages 13 and older.
Gloucester artist shows new work
The Matthew Swift Gallery, 189 Main St., Gloucester, is opening a show of new works by Gloucester artist Ruth Mordecai.
The artworks are available for viewing both virtually and in person through Nov. 1 by following current safety protocols. Hours are Thursdays through Mondays from noon to 5 p.m., and by appointment. The 21 works also can be viewed at matthewswiftgallery.com/private/mordecai-2020.
"Ruth Mordecai continues to generate and employ a vocabulary of symbols evoking the promise of shared humanity and culture," Swift said in an exhibition statement. "The new paintings on paper and canvas possess richly textured and often collaged surfaces, suggesting layers of personal and cultural memory informing the present moment."
In lieu of visiting in person, a private video tour of the exhibition with the gallery director can be arranged.
