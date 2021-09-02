As live performances continue in adapted settings for the safety and comfort of patrons, the Rockport Chamber Music Festival continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary through Sept. 19 with a diverse line-up.
Featured artists include the Brentano Quartet, St. Lawrence String Quartet, the Han-Finckel-Setzer Trio, violinist James Ehnes with Stewart Goodyear, as well as debut appearances from pianists Jan Lisiecki and Simone Dinnerstein. The festival continues to host two performances of each program, with concerts running approximately 60 to 70 minutes with no intermission.
Additionally, on Sunday, Sept. 26, the Rockport Music Gala celebrates this 40th anniversary with a performance by pianist Yefim Bronfman with A Far Cry, Artistic Director Barry Shiffman and violinist Hana Chang in a program featuring works by Bach, Grieg and Chopin.
Tickets for the live shows range from $49 to $86. As an option, Rockport Music will continue to offer virtual viewing tickets of concerts through Sept. 19 for people to enjoy from home. Each show will be available on demand 48 hours after the live performance. A discount for a subscription to four live or virtual shows is available.
All concerts are held at the Shalin Liu Performance Center on Main Street in Rockport.
Tickets for the fall-winter 2021-22 classical season also are now available. The season features the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the Grammy Award-winning Chanticleer, and pianists Charlie Albright and Isata Kanneh-Mason, among many others.
For more details and tickets visit rockportmusic.org or call the box office at 978-546-7391.
Jazz ensemble returns
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents the John Baboian Ensemble in a free Friday evening concert on Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets, this Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. The ensemble, which features vocalist Sandi Bedrosian, is an all-faculty band from Berklee College of Music in Boston. The band includes guitars, trumpet, flute, vibes, bass and drums. The ensemble, which has been a popular draw on Cape Ann, plays a variety of music that reflects the history of jazz.
The ensemble has played as the opening act at Music on Meetinghouse Green since its very first concert. This summer’s wet weather delayed this band’s opening, but the members look forward to returning to Gloucester. Free-will donations go to the evening’s featured local non-profit partner, Pathways for Children, and food will be available from Endless Flavors Square Pizza. For more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
'CODA' in Gloucester
The Sundance Film Festival award-winning film "CODA," set and filmed in Gloucester, continues to be screened at Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave., due to its popularity. The film is a heart-rending story about a local fishing family struggling to stay in business. A tapestry of great music is woven throughout the film. The daughter, the only hearing person in the family of four, discovers she has a singing talent and is accepted into a prestigious music college. However, she is torn about her loyalty to her family for whom she is their "interpreter" with the hearing world. At present, the film is scheduled to run through Sept 9. For more details about show times and tickets, visit www.gloucestercinema.com.
Solo shows at NSAA
An exhibition of oil and watercolor paintings by Susan Hedman is on display at the North Shore Arts Association, 4 Pirate's Lane in Gloucester, through Sept. 9. The exhibition features more than 45 works highlighting intricate still-life, colorful florals, and local maritime scenes. There will be a free public reception on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Carmela Martin has a solo show through Sept. 9, also with a free public reception on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. This exhibition features paintings rich in texture and color. She works primarily in oil, adding cold wax and marble dust to create layers of texture, and incorporates pastel, acrylic, and monotype printing into her work.
Visiting hours at the North Shore Arts Association are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 978- 283-1857 or visit nsarts.org.
'The Cyanotype'
Capping the summer season of exhibitions at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, is a show titled "The Cyanotype … and the end-of-summer blues." The gallery will host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. Artists Elizabeth Awalt and Tom Fels celebrate the range of blue produced by cyanotypes and pay tribute to both Anna Atkins (long associated with the medium) and French photographer Charles Aubry, according to a press release. Fels’ work includes several images related to Cape Ann. The show opens this Friday, Sept. 3, and runs to Sept. 19. Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; and by appointment by calling 917-902-4359.
Harvest Music Festival
This year the Gloucester Harvest Music Festival will be a free event on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gloucester Harbor Walk, 65 Rogers St. Tribute will be paid to all first responders.
Organizers have put together a schedule with an array of musical talent, featuring Old Cold Tater, Liz Bills, Jim Coyle Band, Los Goutos, Emily Grogan with Guests -- and headliner Jamie Hart. Donations will be accepted at the gate.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.