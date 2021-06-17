Gloucester Stage has come back from the pandemic with a theatrical vengeance, with a sold-out show and two weeks to go with its summer launch of the play "Tiny Beautiful Things."
To enhance the overall theater experience, Gloucester Stage and Sawyer Free Library once again are presenting "Page2Stage Book Club," linking the stage performances with the books that inspired them. The club will meet outside at the beer garden at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St. in Rockport, now through September.
"Page2Stage gives participants opportunities to deepen and expand their experience as audience members through pre-show facilitated discussions. Before the performance, the group will explore each play's subject through the books that inspired them or related content, including biographies, novels, and timely periodicals, while meeting new people and broadening their cultural network," according to a press release.
The club begins on Thursday, June 17, at 5:45 p.m., discussing "Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar" by New York Times best-selling author Cheryl Strayed, before the 7:30 p.m. performance. On Thursday, July 8, the book club will discuss "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Arthur Doyle prior to seeing Ken Ludwig's "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery." On Thursday, Aug. 12, the club will discuss Anthony Bourdain's memoir, "Medium Raw," prior to the regional premier of "Seared", and on Thursday, Sept. 9, the group will explore the subject of reparations and discuss an article from The Atlantic by Ta-Nehesi Coates prior to the New England premiere of "Reparations," a new play by James Sheldon.
The selected literary works for the Page2Stage series are available at Sawyer Free Library at 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester.
There is no charge to participate in the club, but registration is required. Register for one or more groups at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. Discounted show tickets of $25 will be available to participants by calling the Gloucester Stage box office 978 281-4433.
Free concert on June 19
The public is invited to a free concert by Knock on Wood at the outdoor amphitheater at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"Howie Newman and longtime Gloucester resident Joe Kessler are anything but a typical folk combo, performing well-known rock covers and funny original songs (suitable for all ages). No matter what they play, it features excellent musicianship, pleasing vocal harmonies and … lots of fun," according to a press release.
Their varied repertoire includes everything from Tom Petty to the Eagles to the Kinks. Both are master musicians, and the music program will include one or two original baseball songs, such as "It’s the End of the Curse and We Know It," an R.E.M. parody.
Kessler, who has lived in Gloucester since 2006, plays fiddle and mandolin. Locally, he performs with the Ipswich-based Miranda Russell Band as well as the Rum Runners, who are regulars at the Drift in downtown Gloucester.
New show in Rockport
Eileen Patten Oliver has a solo show at Rockport Art Association & Museum in the Marguerite Pearson Gallery through June 24. Oliver has been painting in both Massachusetts and Maine for more than 50 years. She is inspired by the beauty of the Down East Maine coast, and after moving to Cape Ann in 2010, she discovered this area too offered endless subject matter. She was drawn to the quality of light, natural beauty and architecture that are unique to the area.
Oliver is an award-winning painter and an artist member at the Rockport Art Association & Museum and North Shore Arts Association. She is represented by Folly Cove Fine Art gallery in Rockport.
The Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., Rockport, open to the public Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Concurrently this exhibit will be available online at https://www.rockportartassn.org/solo-shows.
Mixed media workshop offered
A two-day workshop, "Mixed Media: Painting and Drawing with Maria Malatesta," will be offered at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, on June 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Based in the airy second floor of the Cultural Center, the workshop will begin with drawing from observation and move into the process of adding various materials, including acrylic or other water-based paint. Demonstrations of ways to apply paint will be given. The addition of collage and photographic transfers may be integrated into the work. Creative exploration will be encouraged. Open to all levels of experience. Class size is limited to 10 to ensure ample feedback and direction.
Malatesta received the Diploma and Fifth Year Certificate from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and a Bachelor of Science from Lesley College inCambridge. She teaches at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, and privately in her studio. For more information, call 978-515-7004 or email rnacworkshops@gmail.com. Sign up also is available at Eventbrite.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706, or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.