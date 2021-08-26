A special musical confluence happening this Friday, Aug. 27, when Rockport's Paula Cole, a Grammy Award-winning artist, is inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 in her hometown at the waterfront Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center, 37 Main St.
Cole, who is performing two shows that evening, has just released her 11th solo album,"American Quilt."
A graduate of Rockport High, Cole went on to Berklee College of Music in Boston where she studied jazz singing and improvisation.
"She got her big break when she performed with Peter Gabriel for the 1993-94 tour," according to a press release. "Also Paula was the first female producer to be nominated for a Grammy for her album 'This Fire,' and she was a crucial ingredient for the success of the groundbreaking Lilith Fair tour. She was also a valuable asset with spreading awareness for the VH1 Save the Music Campaign."
The New England Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 by Christopher Annino, Angel Orsini, and Kadrolsha Ona Carole with a mission to “educate, unite, promote and preserve” the integrity of New England music.
Drummer Kathy Steahle will present the award to Cole, who was nominated in five categories: Pioneer, Producer, Composer, Musician, and Singer. Cole also has been on the voice faculty at Berklee College of Music since 2013.
Also part of the 2021 class are blues legends James Cotton, Muddy Waters, Duke Robillard, James Montgomery, John Cafferty, Michael “Tunes” Antunes, Emmy Award-winning composer Brian Keene, The Mohegan Sun, and The Knickerbocker Music Center. All inductees receive “The Wailer Award,” an iron whale tail on a block of wood materials found throughout New England.
More information can be found at https://rockportmusic.org.
Dance works outdoors
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts presents Michael Trusnovec & Company performing "Legacy: Looking Forward and Glancing Backward" this Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. on its outdoor stage, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. Modern dance works by renowned choreographers Paul Taylor, Martha Graham, and Margie and Chris Gillis, as well as new choreography will be featured.
The performance is conceived by Trusnovec, hailed by the New York Times as "one of the world’s most luminous dancers." A former soloist with the Paul Taylor Dance Company, he appeared in more than 70 dances choreographed by Taylor. At this event, Trusnovec will be joined by Xin Ying, current star of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Annmaria Mazzini of Mazzini Dance Collective, Bradley Beakes of Doug Varone and Dancers, and dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker Thryn Saxon. Live music will be provided by virtuoso guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan.
The program includes "Vers la Glace," choreographed by Margie and Chris Gillis and James Kudelka; "Spindrift," choreographed by Paul Taylor and danced by Trusnovec; "Immediate Tragedy," choreographed by Martha Graham and danced by Xin Ying; "A Moment More," choreographed by Hernando Cortez and performed by Trusnovec; "Shedding Velvet," choreographed and performed by Bradley Beakes and Thryn Saxon; and additional choreography by the company.
Tickets, $34, are available at https://windhover.org/performances, or by contacting the Gloucester Stage box office at 978-281-4433 or boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com. For more information about Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, visit https://windhover.org.
'Captains Courageous'
The public is invited to a free screening of the classic film “Captains Courageous” this Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:45 p.m. at Cape Ann Musuem Green. Attendees are invited to bring blankets, chairs and picnics beginning at 7 p.m. Local attendees are encouraged to walk to the green at 13 Poplar St. in Gloucester. Also, there will be free parking at O’Maley Middle School with a shuttle to to the green. Admission is free, but registration is required to ensure there is enough space. People can register through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/captains-courageous-cam-green-tickets-158793935937. The link also can be found on the museum website at capeannmuseum.org, under upcoming films.
Presented in partnership with Cape Ann Community Cinema, the 1937 "Captains Courageous” is about a Portuguese fisherman who rescues the son of a railway tycoon after the boy fell overboard from an ocean liner. Based on Rudyard Kipling’s 1897 novel, the movie was filmed primarily in Gloucester.
Prior to the public screening, the museum invites abutters of CAM Green to attend a free, catered reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Neighbors will be given a free tour of the Janet & William Ellery James Center and the full campus. Contact the museum at info@capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455.
For more information about the screening and other events, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
New Year’s Eve sampler
Rockport New Year’s Eve will present a preview of the 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration this Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., in Rockport. The performance will feature a long-time Cape Ann musical favorite, and the other will be making its first Rockport New Year's Eve appearance this year. The Cape Ann group, What Time Is It, Mr. Fox?, is known for its original songs with lyrical imagery, energy, and emotional authenticity. The other group is Trend N Motion, a Boston-based dance group, which has performed for the Apollo Theatre, the Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, and other community events. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. This is a benefit event for the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Rockport. Visit the Rockport New Year’s Eve website at rnye.org.
On the Green
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra in a free evening concert on Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets, this Friday. Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
Gloucester native Willie ‘Loco’ Alexander continues to wow audiences of all ages with his talents as a singer, songwriter and keyboardist. Starting with The Lost, a 60’s garage rock ‘n roll band, to the post-Lou Reed Velvet Underground, and the 70’s punk Boom Boom Band, his Persistence of Memory Orchestra was born in the 90’s.
Free-will donations go to the evening’s featured local non-profit partner, the Gloucester Education Foundation; and fresh pizza will be available from Sebastian’s Pizza. For more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
At Local Colors
Melissa Cox is the featured artist for August at Local Colors, 121 Main St., Gloucester, where she designed the display to resemble a ship in homage to the upcoming Gloucester Schooner Festival. As her photography evolves, she has found that some of her photographs print well on metal.
"I enjoy exploring new methods to show my photography. I use a metallic photo paper for a lot of the water shots because of the way water moves in the picture as you view the picture from different angles. I still enjoy the traditional printed and frame photography but I like to test new printing because it shows the texture of a photograph," she said in an artist statement.
The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day weekend, Monday, Sept 6.
North Shore Arts
The North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate’s Lane in Gloucester, presents "Exhibition Three," featuring its membership's paintings, drawings and sculptures, in the main gallery through Sept. 11. There is a free public reception this Sunday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit nsarts.org.
And in the continued collaboration with the Rocky Neck Cultural District Partners, the arts association continues with its Thursday evening artist demonstration, as part of the Culture Splash, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. in the city's two cultural districts. This Thursday, Aug. 26, features award-winning local artist Rosalie Sidoti, who will give an oil painting demo at 6 p.m. Her demonstration will focus on simplifying color mixing, understanding what makes a good composition, and sharing techniques for achieving personal goals in art. Sidoti is the recipient of the 2021 National Oil and Acrylic Painter’s Society award for best use of color and light, and she won the NSAA Popular Award for 2021. She is also an active member of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, Copley Society of Art, American Impressionist Society, National Association of Women Artists, and Oil Painters of America.
