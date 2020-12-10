Cape Ann is aglow with holiday lights that residents can enjoy on their own.
The pandemic may have shut down many treasured annual events, but it has not brought the season to a halt because the creativity in this region cannot be crushed by the coronavirus.
Mindful of the need for safety protocols, a group in Rockport has created a festive Holiday Tree Art Stroll, an individual outdoor activity where people can walk around the seaside village and enjoy hand-painted cut-out trees of several sizes.
Near T Wharf, there is a setup for people to take selfies with a backdrop along with painted trees. There are maps showing the location of the trees at the visitors center shed and at local retailers.
"The experiences, lights and displays will be available every day, so you can enjoy them whenever you are most comfortable," according to a program statement. "Come for the day or plan a longer stay at one of Rockport’s beautifully decorated inns. We invite you to enjoy all that Rockport has to offer this holiday season again and again."
Winter Lights everywhere
Meanwhile, the inaugural Winter Lights on Cape Ann is gaining attention as word gets out.
More than 150 locations in Rockport, Gloucester, Manchester and Essex are being lit up with festive displays daily from 4 to 10 p.m. In addition to shops and businesses, there are illumination places such as Stage Fort Park and nonprofits that want to share the joy of holiday lights during the season of darkness.
A brochure and custom-designed Google map can be downloaded at discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann. The map showcases each decorated structure and provides information on parking, shopping, dining and lodging.
This effort is a collaboration between the town of Rockport, Discover Gloucester, Manchester Cricket and Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. It runs through Jan. 1.
Decking the halls of a castle
Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum celebrates the season with the return of its “Deck The Halls” program, as well as two visits from Santa Claus.
The museum, at 80 Hesperus Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December for guided tours.
The visits with Santa are set for Thursday, Dec. 10, and Friday, Dec. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Each child will be presented with a new wrapped gift, a signed photo of Santa and an opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa using green screen technology to keep it socially distanced. Child tickets are $25, and adults are $5.
Groups will be limited to eight visitors at a time, with social distancing and face masks required. Registration is required for both programs. Tickets are available online at hammondcastle.org.
Holiday sales of fine art
The North Shore Arts Association in Gloucester is offering a holiday sale of fine art, with a link available on its website.
An eclectic collection of artwork by members is on view and available for purchase, supporting local artists along with the association. The link to the gallery can be found on at nsarts.org.
The Rocky Neck Art Colony also has a virtual show, "Exuberance: The Marvelous Art of Craft," online now through the end of 2020.
A juried members show, "Exuberance" highlights artistry in craft in traditional media, as well as the more offbeat, innovative or peculiar, according to a show statement. The idea is to emphasize a sense of curiosity and wonder and surprise viewers with inventive materials and techniques. To view the work, visit RNACExhibitions.com.
