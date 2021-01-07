We all could use a lifeline right about now as a new year is upon us. But the development of a "lifeline" was critical to mariners of centuries past, and this subject is just one of many that is explored in a new exhibition at Cape Ann Museum.
After the museum closed down in March because of the pandemic, the staff began to pursue several initiatives to "buoy community spirit and remain connected" to the community with virtual programming and other innovations.
One of those initiatives is "CAM (Re)Connects," which showcases objects and artworks that were spotlighted in the museum’s virtual outreach as part of its CAM Connects series.
"This challenging time in our history gave us an opportunity to take stock of our collection, the generosity of our community and the spirit that it takes for all of us to endure during the pandemic," said Oliver Barker, director of the museum. "We put together this exhibition to tell that story, not only for this time in history, but for many other times where community perseverance saw us through."
He noted that the banner that hangs on the front of the museum states: "Storms Rage; Gloucester Endures."
The latest exhibition features a range of locally significant subjects that share the rich stories of Cape Ann, including St. Peter’s Fiesta, the fishing industry, granite quarrying, regional food and traditions, as well as Cape Ann writers, artists and musicians.
The show looks back at historical moments such as the 1918 pandemic and the time when a tent hospital was set up at Addison Gilbert Hospital. It also highlights recent efforts such as The Open Door food pantry’s success at responding to a 40% spike in the need for meals and food during the 2020 pandemic.
Notable artworks are woven into the exhibition, including Fitz Henry Lane’s "Vessel Returning From Surinam" (circa 1850s); Emile A. Gruppe’s "Always at Your Service" (circa 1940s); Philip Reisman’s "Blessing of the Fleet" (1952); and Barbara Swan’s "John Swan’s Quarry" (1986), among many others.
The 1890 "Breeches Buoy Model" by George G. Stanwood Jr. illustrates the lifesaving technology that involves the propulsion of a rescue rope from shore to a boat in distress. Winslow Homer’s "The Life Line" (1884) also highlights the dangers of the sea.
The museum, at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is currently open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with safety protocols in place for social distancing, including reduced capacity, touch-less doors and increased cleaning. Advance reservations with timed tickets are required. Visit capeannmuseum.org, and click on the "Plan Your Visit" link.
Admission is $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, students and Cape Ann residents; and free for members and those 18 and under. Cape Ann residents are admitted free on the second Saturday of each month.
Art for Equity fundraiser
Art for Equity, a high school art collaborative, is putting its creative talents together in an effort to supply Gloucester school libraries with works by racially diverse authors. This effort is supported by the Society for the Encouragement of the Arts and Awesome Gloucester, which awarded a grant to the project.
"Not only is the group painting a mural for Gloucester High School, they’re selling T-shirts to fund the purchase of books needed," according to a press release. "The T-shirt design is 100% original and matches the mural. Black lives matter, and so do the works of black authors."
Visit Art for Equity's website, artforequity.net, to purchase a shirt and for more information, including a list of proposed books, team biographies, how to make a donation, and their goals and future art projects.
