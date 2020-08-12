Although life during a pandemic has brought live shows nearly to a halt, there are pockets of performance that surface from time to time.
Sarah Slifer Swift, a fountainhead of creativity, has organized “Constellations,” an immersive outdoor event in partnership with Maritime Gloucester. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15, with advance tickets only to provide for safety protocols. No tickets will be sold at the door.
“This will be an evening of wonder and meditative beauty under the stars,” said Swift, founder of MAGMA, a performing arts center in Gloucester. “This production will feature performances, visual art, co-creations and revelations in an outdoor setting with safety for all at the heart and center of our planning.”
During this MAGMA Live Art Series, small, socially distanced groups of audience members will visit three outdoor sites on the grounds of Maritime Gloucester, located on the working waterfront.
The Boston Dance Theater bring its talents to this performance platform in the nation’s oldest seaport. The dancers often work with internationally known choreographers and perform at Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art and Jacob’s Pillow.
Also performing and showing work are filmmaker Casey Buckles and musicians Lisa Bouchie, Jon Holland and Andy Bergman.
The cost is $20 per person, with reservations, masks and social distancing required. Tickets are available at maritimegloucester.org, under the events tab.
On the night of the show, check-in takes place at the compass rose in front of Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, starting at 8 p.m. The event runs roughly from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m.
Due to recent announcements regarding COVID-19 restrictions, the producers are also adding a Zoom livestream option. Details will be on the Maritime Gloucester website, as well as MAGMA’s website at magma.center.
The rain dates are Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. This program was funded in part by the Gloucester Cultural Council.
Studios to open their doors for small tours
Based on the success of the Cape Ann Artisans’ Summer Mini-Tour in July, the group has organized a second one-day event on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Because of the potential for hot weather, the hours have been moved up to an earlier start, with six of the studios opening at 8 a.m. and Plum Cove Studios opening at 9 a.m. All studios will close at 4 p.m. Look for the tour’s signature pink flags to locate the open studios.
Participating artists include David Archibald, Cynthia Curtis, and Erin O’Sullivan and Scott Place of Twin Lights Studios representing the ceramic arts. They are joined by painter Jillian Demeri, sea glass jeweler Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, glass artist Beth Williams and Pamela Stratton Mosaics. The group was self-selected based on their ability to use outdoor spaces and welcome visitors safely, Ganim-DeFalco noted.
“The feedback from July was extremely encouraging with all artisans enjoying art sales, new regional visitors, former patrons, and people strolling the neighborhood and responding to the signature pink signage,” she said.
Visitors can easily group the tour into geographic areas by visiting the Gloucester artists and Rockport artists by neighborhood from East Gloucester, to downtown, to Riverdale, Lanesville and Rockport (or reverse). The full tour map can be downloaded at capeannartisans.com.
Artists are all taking appointments by phone, email and/or Square for visitors who would like to reserve specific times.
All Cape Ann Artisans welcome appointments throughout the season. Artisans ask that visitors be COVID-compliant, wear facial coverings, practice social distancing and use the hand sanitizer available at each studio.
Cape Ann Symphony hosts benefit concert
Due to the governor’s new COVID-19 safety mandates, the Cape Ann Symphony’s benefit performance on Sunday, Aug. 16, will undergo some changes. The number of people in the audience was originally capped at 70, but now needs to be limited to 50.
To ensure those with tickets can still hear the concert, there will now be two concerts, one at 3 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m., which means it is no longer sold out and there will be some tickets for sale soon. If current ticket-holders are able to attend the 3 p.m. concert, they are asked to contact Cape Ann Symphony.
The outdoor concert, titled “Summer Awakening,” will feature 21 musicians and takes place at a private Magnolia home. Masks will be required and available as needed.
Yoichi Udagawa, conductor and music director, will lead the program that includes the music of Still, Wagner and Mozart.
Tickets are $100 per person, adults only. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543 or go to capeannsymphony.org for tickets and more information.
New show open at Deering Gallery
The Jane Deering Gallery, at 19 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester, has announced a new exhibition titled “Gloucester, Cape Ann — of time and place,” which runs through Aug. 30.
The show presents new perspectives and interpretations of the region’s past and present. Included are artists working on Cape Ann — Adin Murray, Shaun McNiff, Chris Pullman and Esther Pullman — as well as artists from other regions and from abroad — Tom Fels, Michael Porter and Emily Speed. Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and by appointment.
For more information, contact 917-902-4359 or info@janedeeringgallery.com. Works from the exhibit can also be viewed online at janedeeringgallery.com.
A call for ‘tiny art’
The Rocky Neck Art Colony is preparing for its third Tiny Art event, which will be held virtually this fall. But in the meantime, the art colony is seeking submissions.
The specs include all two-dimensional media, including photography, collage, drawing and painting. The size is 6 inch by 6 inch, with the visible area after matting being 5 inches by 5 inches. Use your own watercolor paper or Bristol stock, or call Mary Ann McCormick to arrange a pickup time at 978-317-6803. There is no charge. These donated works will benefit the historic art colony.
Artists are asked to sign the back, not the front, of the art. The work will later be matted with 7-inch-by-7-inch alabaster custom colored mats. The submission deadline is Aug. 31. Deliver or mail artworks in protective packaging to Mary Ann McCormick, 4 Hatch Way, Gloucester, MA 01930. Artwork pickups can be arranged.
For inspiration, a few links were provided for ideas:
