Even though the Rocky Neck Art Colony’s venues have closed, along with the cancellations and postponements of many of its programs, the art is very much alive with new initiatives.
Board member Janice Brand and artist Linda Bourke have started a weekly online challenge open to anyone.
In the first week, the challenge theme was “Seeing Outside the Box.” The assignment was to make an image that includes one or more eyes.
This is week two of the challenge, and the theme is “Virtual Visit.” The instructions are for each artist to create an image of a chair from his or her house — “perhaps the chair you would offer to a visitor.”
To view the works and for complete instructions for the challenges, visit rnacworkshops.art.
Other programs
Kathy Archer and Kristie Bernard, co-presidents of the Rocky Neck Art Colony, along with Jeffrey Newell, the vice president, want to thank everyone for their continued support and enthusiasm.
The successful artist residency program will be affected due to the ongoing COVID-19 regulations, meaning the first residencies may have to be put on hold.
Several of its fundraising events are also on hold, such as the Big Tiny Art event, which was scheduled with workshops in March and the main event in April. But this will likely happen in the fall.
The Run/Walk & Team Challenge 5K on May 3 has been postponed.
When the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck is able to reopen, the current exhibition “Rocky Neck Now 2020” will be extended, followed by a show titled “Beyond Likeness.” The latter will be a juried display exploring the art of the portrait. The juror is Amy Sudarsky, a figurative painter and curator.
A recent Rocky Neck Art Colony newsletter shared the news about the changes in schedule and challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“Recognizing that the arts are an essential outlet and emotional comfort for many of us, we have already begun the work of providing art, entertainment and visibility for our members through online resources. We welcome your comments and suggestions for unique and wonderful ways to help with this effort,” the release states. “If you’d like to be involved or help us from the comfort of your home, please let us know by contacting our operations manager, Loren Doucette, at rnac.operationsmanager@gmail.com.”
Chris Griffith, managing director of the nearby Gloucester Stage Company, shared some thoughts on this current state of affairs that pertain to many arts and cultural organizations:
“The challenges everyone is facing is when does this all go back to normal,” he said. “I think the short answer is no one has a good answer. But what is so true of every artist is adaptability, and that is one of Gloucester’s strong suits, and that’s the sign of a good artist. Some of the best art happens when we’re challenged.”
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
