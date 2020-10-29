With three Cape Ann quarries serving as natural amphitheaters, Windhover Center for the Performing Art’s Quarry Dance Nine will be presented in two livestreaming events on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 1.
The Rockport venue once again partnered with New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre to present this year’s iteration of the annual event, which was not held publicly because of the global pandemic. Instead, videographer Anders Johnson filmed the dancers from canoes, rowboats and even an inflatable swan to capture the performance.
This edited 35-minute film captured the movement incorporating the topography of each quarry. Boston-based composer and multi-instrumentalist Russ Gershon created the original score.
Thursday’s streaming takes place from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday’s from 6 to 7 p.m. The premieres will be followed by 15 minutes of questions from the audience with answers from the quarry dance team moderated by Maureen Aylward, and featuring producer Lisa Hahn, executive director of Windhover, and choreographer Dušan Týnek. To sign up for free, visit www.windhover.org. Later in November, the video will be available on the Windhover website.
Hahn has seen these quarry dances become “synonymous” with the dance company’s summer residency. This year’s performance was choreographed on site by Týnek in collaboration with his dancers, two at a time, using three private quarries during one week in August. Featured dancers are Alexandra Berger, Gary Champi, Jessica Cipriano, Elizabeth Hepp and Týnek.
Debut release from Gloucester singer
Gloucester’s Alexandra Grace, a 2020 graduate of Berklee College of Music, where she majored in songwriting, is releasing her debut single, “Creature of Habit,” on Friday, Oct. 30.
The young singer-songwriter has performed around Cape Ann, including at Sefatia Romeo Theken’s mayoral inauguration and on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, among many other events. She also teaches private lessons in voice, songwriting and piano.
She said that the single explores feelings of self-betrayal, heartbreak and insanity. She began writing the song during her first year at college and finished it two years later. “Creature of Habit” is also part of a larger work to be released in early 2021. For more information, visit www.alexandragracemusic.com.
Art of Marvin Waller collected in book
A new book about the work of a late Rockport artist has been released, “Marvin Waller (1928-1994) Artist Extraordinaire: Oil Paintings & Drawings.”
Waller produced these works from the 1940s to 1970s, when he lived in the New York City area and Cape Ann. Written by his children, Susan and William Waller, with photography by Ramona Leverenz, the book includes Susan’s reflections about her father and his artwork and 30 color pages of his oils, watercolors and drawings, followed by a comprehensive listing of his artwork.
Marvin Waller studied fine arts at The Art Students League of New York. He later worked for Harry Handler in Manhattan, where he designed lighting fixtures and met Rockport’s Roger Martin, a fellow artist who was later involved in the founding of Montserrat College of Art in Beverly. Through Martin, Marvin eventually moved his family to Rockport. His son is an astronomer, and his daughter is an artist. Both live in Rockport.
“Dad believed that if you put a stroke of one color next to another color and stand back, your eye did the blending. He used to stand back and squint a lot. He also held his thumb out at arm’s length and closed one eye to see how big something was. He was always telling you to stand back and look at your work,” Susan Waller wrote. “I had thought we had a completely non-verbal communication while I was growing up. But he actually told me a lot about art. I guess he didn’t talk unless he had something important to say. I cherish everything he told me about art.”
She added that her father loved everything about art and he believed that “if you could draw the human body, you could draw anything,” she said.
The book is $20 and available locally at The Bookstore of Gloucester, Cape Ann Museum, Rockport Art Association & Museum, Tuck’s Candy & Gifts in Rockport and Willow Rest in Riverdale.
Take in virtual symphony concerts
Cape Ann Symphony has announced a virtual concert series featuring its musicians under the direction of conductor Yoichi Udagawa. The inaugural concert, “A Lovely Presentation of Chamber Music,” is available to view online now.
The program includes “Mother and Child” by William Grant Still, known as the “dean of Afro-American composers”; Mozart’s “Divertimento, K. 136”; excerpts from Danish String Quartet’s “Wood Works,” which are arrangements of Scandinavian folk songs; and Holst’s “St. Paul Suite.”
This concert features concertmaster David Rubin, violin; Kett Chuan Lee, principal cello; Oksana Gorokhovskiy, principal second violin; and Anna Stromer, principal viola.
The virtual concert is viewable online for $20; purchase at www.capeannsymphony.org or by calling 978-281-0543. The purchase provides audience members with a video download link, which can be viewed at one’s convenience and does not expire.
“We are truly excited about the quality of the concert and eager to connect with our audience virtually,” said Fran White, Cape Ann Symphony board president. “We hope you enjoy our first virtual concert and look forward to sharing more details on upcoming concerts soon. We have already started to plan for a second virtual performance for the holidays.”
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere.