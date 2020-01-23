Cape Ann Community Cinema kicks off its 10th annual DoctoberFest Documentary Film Festival, showcasing diverse topics ranging from the world of entertainment to a tale of craziness in one American family.
The weeklong film festival opens Friday, Jan. 24, with “Fantastic Fungi,” narrated by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, at the cinema’s temporary venue at the Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester.
“(The film) takes us on an immersive and visually stunning journey into the magical earth beneath our feet: an underground network with the potential to heal and save our planet,” according to the synopsis.
Saturday’s film — “Gauguin from the National Gallery, London” — explores the legacy of a world-famous artist, going beyond Paul Gauguin’s art to also examine gender and post-colonial politics, in addition to his place in 19th-century French colonialism.
Other films to be screened during the festival, which runs through Jan. 30, include “This Changes Everything,” “American Dharma,” “Willie” and “Strange Negotiations.”
Tickets range from $9.50 to $12.50. Some films have several screenings scheduled. For a complete list of showtimes, visit CapeAnnCinema.com.
‘A Complicated Woman’ at Cape Ann Museum
One of Gloucester’s earliest Colonial women will be the subject of a lecture on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. when author and professor Sheila Skemp highlights Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820) in “A Complicated Woman” at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
A Gloucester native, Murray was born into a prominent family. After the death of her first husband, Capt. John Stevens, she married the Rev. John Murray, known as the father of American universalism.
Considered a feminist, Murray was among the first women in the nation to have a literary column. She also wrote essays, poems, fiction, plays and thousands of letters, including correspondence with the political movers of the day.
A Murray biographer, Skemp is the Clare Leslie Marquette professor emerita in American history at the University of Mississippi. She was in Mississippi when Murray’s letter books were found and given to the Mississippi Department of Archives.
Skemp received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana in 1967 and her doctorate in history from the University of Iowa. She is the author or editor of 10 books, most focused on Benjamin and William Franklin or Murray.
Her talk is offered in conjunction with the exhibition “Our Souls Are by Nature Equal to Yours: The Legacy of Judith Sargent Murray,” on view in the museum’s Cape Ann Gallery through March 31. Admission to the presentation free. To reserve a seat, visit capeannmuseum.org/events or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10.
‘Transcending the Familiar’ with Jeff Weaver
An exhibition of paintings by Gloucester artist Jeff Weaver is on view at the Heftler Visiting Artist Gallery in the Walter J. Manninen Center at Endicott College, 376 Hale St., in Beverly.
In “Transcending the Familiar,” Weaver shares his views of ordinary Gloucester neighborhoods, landmarks and docks through his artwork.
“I particularly like the quiet spaces in and around the buildings and the streets that allow my mind to generate stories, histories, even mythologies about the rich histories inherent in this fishing community,” Mark Towner, dean of art at Endicott, said in a release.
Manninen played a large role in organizing the exhibition, which includes several pieces from his collection.
“Weaver’s style is representational, but with a lucidity and attention to light that encourage visual dialogue with viewers. While residents will recognize the specific places, those from other locales will appreciate the compositional strength and rich color of the works, while recognizing in them connections to their own memories of home,” according to an exhibition statement.
The show runs through March 2. For more information, visit endicott.edu/about/arts-culture/manninen-center-for-the-arts.
Winter Shorts finale at Cape Ann Museum
The final installment of Cape Ann Museum’s popular mini-themed Winter Shorts specialty tours takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 11 a.m.
Three 20-minute tours will be offered this Saturday and are structured so visitors can enjoy more than one, with time to transition in between.
Each tour has been created by a museum docent and is focused on a different area of the collection. The featured tours are “Judith, John and Universalism” with docent Sarah Wetzel; “Sailing Solo” with docent Doug Stewart, who will talk about two Gloucester fishermen who wanted to sail 3,000 miles alone to Europe; and “From Tragedy to Beauty: Thacher Island and the Fresnel Lens,” a multimedia presentation with docent Suellen Wedmore.
The tours are free with museum admission. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706, or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
