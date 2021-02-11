During a pandemic, when so many residents are looking to the outdoors for socially distanced fun, the Cape Ann Museum has some offerings with that in mind.
During the month of February, the museum is holding three walking tours in downtown Gloucester.
The 90-minute tours are designed to offer participants a safe and engaging way to learn about the history of Cape Ann. Each tour is led by a knowledgeable docent who will guide participants, focusing on the chosen topic: "A Guided Tour Through the Lane Gallery to the Lane House" on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m.; "The Evolution of Spiritual Communities Walking Tour" on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m.; and " 'Hopper’s Houses' Walking Tour" on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.
"Cape Ann’s storied light, its natural beauty and its rich cultural history had a significant impact on the many American artists who worked or lived on Cape Ann," according to a press release. "On the Hopper and Lane tours, participants will visit places and observe the same views of the harbor, beaches, homes and churches that each artist translated into remarkable works of art. The 'Evolution of Spiritual Communities' tour covers sites related to the religious and spiritual life of European settlers on Cape Ann over its 400-year history."
Tours are held rain or shine. All participants must wear face masks, and dogs are not allowed on the walks. The cost is $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers and includes museum admission. Space is limited.
Full descriptions of each tour and information about the required online registration can be found at capeannmuseum.org/events.
Free virtual concert series
Rockport Music continues with its community outreach during the pandemic with its free virtual concert series, featuring musicians performing from the stage of the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Next up is pianist Pedja Muzijevic, a native of Sarajevo, performing a program titled "Haydn Dialogues" on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.
As a recitalist and symphony soloist, Muzijevic is known for his creative programming and unusual combinations of new and old music. His Carnegie Hall concerto debut playing Mozart Concerto K. 503 with Oberlin Symphony and Robert Spano was recorded live and released on the Oberlin Music label. He has toured internationally with Mikhail Baryshnikov and the White Oak Dance Project.
Born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he studied at the Academy of Music in Zagreb before coming to the United States to continue his education at the Curtis Institute and the Juilliard School. He serves as the artistic administrator at Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York and artistic adviser to Tippet Rise Arts Center. He also directs a residency at the Banff Centre in Canada called Concert in the 21st Century.
The music program draws connections between Joseph Haydn and two more contemporary composers — John Cage and David Fulmer. The program includes Haydn’s Sonata in G major, Hob. XVI:40 and Sonata in G minor, Hob. XVI:44, as well as Cage’s Prelude and "Spring" from "The Seasons" (1947) and Fulmer’s "whose fingers brush the skies" (2014).
Just around the corner, harpist Maeve Gilchrist performs on Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m.
She will play several original works from her latest release, "Harpweaver," including the title track along with "The Calm" and "The Storm." She will be joined by the Rasa Quartet and guitarist Conor Hearn for this program.
Critics have lauded Gilchrist for taking the Celtic (lever) harp to new levels of performance and visibility. She is co-director of the Rockport Celtic Festival and assistant music director of WGBH’s Christmas Celtic Sojourn. She is also a member of the prestigious Silkroad Ensemble. Her appearances include performances at Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Tanglewood Jazz Festival, the World Harp Congress in Amsterdam and the historic opening of the Scottish Parliament. She has played with artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and Esperanza Spalding.
For the full schedule, visit Rockport Music’s Facebook page or go to: rockportmusic.org.
'Race and Change' part two
The second part of "Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd" is now available for viewing. This Gloucester Writers Center documentary was produced by filmmaker Peter Almond.
It's "a compelling, historical and contextual documentary on race issues in the U.S., for family members of all ages," according to a press release.
Almond "joins historian-filmmaker Steve Brier, producer-journalist Rudy Langlais and filmmaker-producer Jack Willis in a candid discussion about their life's work depicting the stories of race and change in American life and history," the release said. "The GWC film draws on footage from their prize-winning films and long experience researching and participating in the lives of their communities."
Central to this theme is the question: What will finally bring about change?
To view, go to youtube.com/watch?v=a7TOO0UVwa0.
Winter fun at state parks
The Department of Conservation and Recreation reminds residents that there are winter self-guided opportunities at local state parks.
All programs are free and open to the public. Bring water, wear sunscreen, dress in layers and wear good footwear. An adult must accompany children.
The February vacation self-guided opportunities are online at this link: mass.gov/info-details/dcr-programs-and-events.
Featured are updated suggested hikes for more than 70 DCR facilities statewide, including Halibut Point State Park in Rockport.
'Beauty on the Wing' update
Gloucester's Kim Smith, who produced "Beauty on the Wing," a documentary about the life of the monarch butterfly and its 3,000-mile intercontinental migration from Canada to Mexico, shares news about a virtual screening of her film at the Providence Children's Film Festival, which opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
Tickets are $12.50 and can be purchased in advance at watch.eventive.org/pcff2021/play/5ff8e4a2308e7e005ba34baf. The viewer will have seven days to watch the film. Once started, the viewer has 24 hours to complete the screening.
Smith also will participate in a question-and-answer session on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.