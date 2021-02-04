The Gloucester Writers Center is observing Black History Month with special programming devoted to discussions and films examining race relations.
The focus of the February series is "What will finally bring about change?" It aims to illuminate the upheaval of the nation that began last May, in the middle of the pandemic, following the killing of George Floyd.
The presentations are the result of the collaboration of Gloucester filmmaker and director Henry Ferrini and visiting filmmaker Peter Almond, who came to Gloucester to learn more about the late American poet Charles Olson and to work on a screenplay about Frederick Douglass and the coming of the Civil War.
While at the Maud/Olson Library, a project of the Gloucester Writers Center, the two agreed "to bring together people whose life’s work is devoted to the history and ongoing threat to the society of its core history of racism and resistance to doing something big about it," according to a press release.
With the onset of the pandemic, Almond stayed in Gloucester, where he currently remains as the center's writer-in-residence.
In the aftermath of Floyd’s murder — which set off global protests, as well as thousands of rallies from coast to coast involving more than 15 million citizens crying out for action and changes in policing — the Gloucester Writers Center assembled a panel discussion hosted by its president, Simone Early. The presentation featured videos by a trio of filmmakers, journalists and historians — Steve Brier, Rudy Langlais and Jack Willis.
Based on their work and experiences as participant observers of this national crisis, that several-hour-long discussion is now edited into a two-part documentary work titled "Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd," directed by Almond and edited by the Salem-based Emma Ingalls.
As part of this major initiative, other discussions on the themes of race and change also will be presented during the month. These videos feature notable writers, including Steve Almond, Amira Baraka, David Blight, Jay Cantor, Charles Coe, historian Lise Breen and Peter Almond, who is Steve Almond's uncle.
"Gloucester Writers Center depends on artistic contributions from individuals who are moved to engage the great issues of our time and history," according to the press release. "This monthlong initiative exemplifies that promise and that hope: that untold stories will emerge when people are present to witness the truth and attempt to describe society’s agonies and aspirations from the ground up and to express these observations in creative, compelling forms."
Part one of the series is now available to view at https://youtu.be/s-j4CmfUJnk. The second part will appear in about a week.
'Finding Home' — a docu-recital series
Russian-American violinist Yevgeny Kutik is launching "Finding Home: Music from the Suitcase in Concert," a free five-episode docu-recital series filmed at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport.
The title of the series, which begins next week, refers to the experience of the Soviet Jewish refugee. When Kutik was 5, his family emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States with the help of the Jewish Federations of North America. They had to leave most of their possessions behind except what each could fit in two suitcases.
"Kutik’s mother, a violin teacher, filled one of the suitcases with sheet music from the family’s collection, believing that their music was a significant part of their family’s musical history," according to a press release. "Years later, Kutik began to explore the music from the suitcase and was enthralled with the pieces he discovered."
Kutik, who now lives in Boston, was inspired to record a selection of this music on his critically acclaimed 2014 album, "Music from the Suitcase: A Collection of Russian Miniatures" (Marquis Classics), which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard classical chart and was featured on NPR's "All Things Considered" as well as in The New York Times.
This docu-recital is based on that 2014 album with each 30- to 40-minute episode featuring musical performances interwoven with Kutik’s personal storytelling. Episodes will premiere Thursdays at 7 p.m. starting Feb. 11 through March 11 on Kutik’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Registrants will be emailed the links to watch by 5 p.m. the day before. Kutik will be available for questions during the Thursday premieres, and each episode will be available for on-demand viewing until noon on Sunday of that week.
"Each episode revolves around a theme of 'finding home' as Kutik explores anti-Semitism in the Soviet Union, his family’s months as 'stateless' refugees, the amazement and challenges of starting a new home in the United States, his teachers and mentors, and lessons for the future," according to a press release.
The violinist made his major orchestral debut in 2003 with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops as the first-prize recipient of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition. In 2006, he was awarded the Salon de Virtuosi Grant, as well as the Tanglewood Music Center Jules Reiner Violin Prize. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a master’s degree from the New England Conservatory.
Kutik took on this project in the midst of the pandemic as concerts were canceled for the foreseeable future.
"I was in search of inspiration. As I began sifting through these musical pages that my family brought over, it dawned on me that as difficult as this pandemic and resultant loss of opportunity was, with strength and determination, there would always be a way to begin again, to rebuild from nothing, as so tangibly represented by these scores," he said. "I spent the quiet months of quarantine collecting memories and stories from my family, looking through family photographs and, at the same time, for my own enjoyment, playing through some of my favorite scores."
Register to watch all episodes at http://bit.ly/YevgenyKutikEvents.
