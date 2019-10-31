The Fishtown Players bring a comedic thriller to the stage the next two weekends with their production of Theresa Rebeck’s “Mauritius,” a tale about greed, family conflict and the world of stamp collecting.
The 2007 Elliot Norton Award winner for best new play opens Friday, Nov. 1, at Rogers Street Theatre at 68 Rogers St. in downtown Gloucester.
Directed by M. Lynda Robinson, the cast features three Fishtown favorites joined by a pair of actors from New York City.
The play’s title refers to an island nation in the Indian Ocean, the origin of a pair of rare and valuable stamps, which in the play are part of an inherited collection that might be worth a fortune. The drama unfolds around two half-sisters, Jackie and Mary, and who deserves the collection after their mother’s death.
The sisters become involved with three men — Philip, the owner of a stamp store; Dennis, whose occupation is somewhat mysterious; and Sterling, a rich and shady businessman who will stop at nothing to get the stamps. The danger and tension in this fast-paced play will keep the audience on edge until the end.
Gloucester native Max McNamara and Cassie Stewart, a real-life couple who met while working in theater, play the lead roles of Jackie and Dennis. They are joined by Lily Narbonne and Justin Genna, another real-life theater couple from New York City, who play Mary and Sterling.
Gloucester’s Michael McNamara, founder of Fishtown Players, rounds out the cast as Philip.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. through Nov. 10. Tickets are $20 and available online at www.fishtownplayers.com and at the door with cash or Venmo. For reservations or more information, call the Fishtown Players at 978-515-7957.
Jon Butcher Axis at Gloucester Stage
Jon Butcher, who has made Cape Ann his home, will perform with his band on Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St.
Jon Butcher Axis will be joined by special guests Cliff Goodwin, a guitarist with Joe Cocker, and Tomo Fujita, an international guitar superstar from Japan.
Butcher said that he is eager to share his music with a hometown crowd. Tickets are $40 for premium seats and $30 for standard seats and are available at www.gimmelive.com.
Celebrating 30 years of Local Colors
Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative marks its 30th anniversary with “30 Years of Local Color,” a public gala reception, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gloucester cooperative, 121 Main St.
The artists invite the public to enjoy refreshments, live music and new works of art. Visit www.local-colors.org to learn more.
A musical journey through American pop
Gloucester singer-songwriter Jon Waterman presents “Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music” on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at MAGMA Ballroom, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Waterman brings the history and heart of American popular music to life with original songs and storytelling. He celebrates the origins of the blues, the “father of country music,” and many other events and characters that gave rise to the American musical tradition.
The program also features an accompanying visual presentation by Lucas Cotterman. The event is co-produced by Dogtown Books and MAGMA (Movement Arts Gloucester Massachusetts).
Admission is $10. Visit www.magma.center/events for more information.
Book launch for Gloucester photographer
After years of observing, photographing and fundraising, Gloucester photographer Paul Cary Goldberg is ready to unveil his new book, “Tutta la Famiglia: Portrait of a Sicilian Cafe in America,” featuring photographs taken at Gloucester’s Caffe Sicilia.
The book, published by Lecturis Publishers in Amsterdam, is the culmination of a project that Goldberg began in 2007.
The book launch and celebration take place Sunday, Nov. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Club, 10 Rogers St., Gloucester.
‘Unexpected No. Twelve’ at Rockport Art
The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group opens its 12th juried group exhibit, “Unexpected No. Twelve,” at the art association at 12 Main St.
Works on view include paintings, mixed media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography. The Experimental Group is a creative forum with a mission to increase public awareness and to foster self-expression by bringing artists together in exploration of their creative spirits
An opening reception is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 17. For more details, visit www.experimentalartgroup.com.
Oak Grove Cemetery walking tour
Cape Ann Museum curator Martha Oaks along with Courtney Richardson, the museum’s director of public programs, will lead a narrated walking tour of historic Oak Grove Cemetery in Gloucester on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m.
The tour starts from the entrance to the cemetery at 177 Washington St.; on-street parking is available. General admission is $20. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 978-283-0455, ext. 10, or reserve a spot through Eventbrite.
