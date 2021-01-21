"Gods and mortals" is the title of a new exhibition from a Rockport gallery for Master Drawings New York 2021.
"Normally, we would be packing drawings in our car for transport to the Kraushaar Galleries on the Upper East Side, where we would hang the exhibition, arrange for caterers and await opening night. This year, we’re virtual," said Steven Law of Decouvert Fine Art.
Master Drawings 2021 runs from Jan. 23 through 30, and the Decouvert exhibition can be viewed at masterdrawingsnewyork.com/exhibitors/decouvertfineart.
"This is our sixth year curating exhibitions in Master Drawings in New York, the most important event in the United States for museum curators, art historians and collectors interested in drawings," said Law, who owns the gallery with Donald Stroud. "It's an event that most folks locally can't attend because of schedules and cost. But because of COVID, it is virtual, so all our friends can see what we do in this show."
Subjects of works in the show this year are derived from Greek and Roman myths. They include works by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione (1609-1664), Giuseppe Caleti (1600-1660), Jacob Toorenvliet (1640-1719), Claude Louis Desrais (1746-1816), Francois Boitard (1670-1715) and Vincenzo Camuccini (1771-1844).
"These drawings depict beautiful, dramatic, expressive subjects that help us think about justice, grief, love and the heroic," Law said.
Highlights of the exhibition can be found at decouvertfineart.com/mdny-2021.
"We’ve been collecting with this idea in mind for over a year. The works come to us from private collections and auctions in the United States and Europe," Law said. "The work by Castiglione comes from the collection of Dr. Timothy J. Standring, curator emeritus of the Denver Art Museum and an authority on Castiglione. We welcome the opportunity to introduce this beautiful drawing to the world, and it means a lot to us to have Dr. Standring’s confidence in what we do."
Law said that creating a virtual event required developing new skills while staying safe in a pandemic.
"We improved the quality of our photographs and created videos," he said. "Research presented challenges because of the closure of art libraries, but we reached out more vigorously to art historians who provided much needed information. For that, we will be eternally grateful."
Even though their Main Street gallery remains closed due to the pandemic, Law said that they are particularly proud of this exhibition that reflects their ability to pivot and adapt.
"Somehow we found a way to keep doing what we love," he said. "Ironically, it may very well be the best exhibition to date. Viewers can judge for themselves."
Art association teams up with chamber
Although Rockport Art Association & Museum is temporarily closed, its work continues.
The art association, which traditionally closes its galleries in January and February, is creating new ways to share art.
"Recognizing that the Cape Ann community seeks out fine art no matter the time of year, we are experimenting with having exhibitions in the winter months through a new and never-before-done partnership with the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce," said Jim Craig, executive director of the Rockport Art Association.
First broached by Peter Webber, the chamber's senior vice president, the result is an exhibition of works at the chamber's new office space at 24 Harbor Loop in downtown Gloucester.
On display are pieces by some of Cape Ann's most celebrated and collectible late artists for the public to view and purchase, Craig said, including Aldro Hibbard, Marguerite Pearson and Kitty Parsons Recchia.
The exhibition, titled "The Collector's Corner," also can be viewed on the art association's website at rockportartassn.org/collectors-corner.
