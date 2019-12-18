The 74th annual Rockport Live Nativity Pageant will bring the downtown to another place in time on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The town tradition is presented by the historic Rockport Art Association & Museum.
Hundreds of spectators, both residents and visitors, come each year to witness the re-enactment of the story of baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph.
The pageant begins with a torch-lit procession, which starts at 5 p.m. at Dock Square and proceeds up Main Street. When they find no room at the “inn” (the art association), they continue to the stable, erected on the lawn of the First Congregational Church, where the story of Jesus’ birth comes to life. Rockport’s Mike Costello will celebrate his 25th year as pageant narrator this year.
The pageant was originated by Dr. William F. Strangeman and Mrs. Aldro Hibbard in 1947, as a gift from the Rockport Art Association to the village of Rockport.
The art association welcomes anyone who wants to participate. Makeup and costumes are supplied. For more information, contact Pat Alto at 978-546-6604.
This year, there also will be a resurrection of a prior tradition following the pageant at the art association.
Heidi Caswell Zander, board president of the art association, announced that in the spirit of community and good cheer, all are welcome to free hot cocoa and a candy cane immediately after the pageant.
Free concert precedes celebration
The 10th annual free Christmas Concert sponsored by the North Shore Christian Men’s Choir will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 4 High St., Rockport.
The choir is directed by Maureen Oh, the music director of First Presbyterian Church in Ipswich. The choir will be accompanied by Laura Jeon, who received her degrees in piano performance from Eastman School of Music and New England Conservatory and a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Washington in Seattle. Jeon currently resides on the North Shore.
The choir is composed of men from a dozen churches on the greater North Shore. Refreshments will follow the concert, which concludes prior to the annual Rockport Live Nativity Pageant.
‘The Nutcracker’ and a singalong
On Rockport’s pageant day, Rockport Music presents two seasonal events.
The first is the Bolshoi Ballet in HD’s presentation of “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. In this encore presentation, the Christmas Eve tale will unfold in a magical production for all ages accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s score. Tickets are $22 adults, $15 for students and seniors, and $5 for youths.
Then there is a free event after the pageant on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. with the annual Rockport Holiday Sing-Along. No tickets are required.
For more information, visit www.rockportmusic.org.
Holidays at the Castle wrapping up
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is open and decorated for the holidays through Friday, Dec. 20.
It is open daily with self-guided tours of the castle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with the last tickets for tours sold at 2:30 p.m. The museum shop also is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and filled with holiday gifts.
For more information, visit www.hammondcastle.org.
Strolling into the season
A Winter Solstice Stroll will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. as the sun begins to set at Rockport’s Halibut Point State Park’s woodland trails on the darkest day of the year.
Participants of all ages will note the changes taking place, what animals are doing for winter and learn tales of centuries-old cultural traditions. Afterward, warm up by the fire with s’mores.
The park is located on Gott Avenue. Programs are free and open to the public. Wear warm layers, a windbreaker and sturdy footwear. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Heavy rain cancels.
The program is about two hours. For more information, visit www.halibutpoint.wordpress.com or call 978-546-2997.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
