A collective of local artists and artisans is celebrating its 10th Valentine season fundraiser with a small twist this year.
Members of Gloucester’s Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative started the Valentine card event as an opportunity to support the community that has supported them for the past 31 years. Traditionally, those who buy the cards have voted on a selection of local nonprofits to which 100% of the proceeds are donated.
This year, with the “Don’t Lose Heart” fundraiser, all proceeds will be donated to The Open Door/Cape Ann Food Pantry because of the dire need for food security as the COVID-19 pandemic is quickly approaching the anniversary of the shutdown and massive loss of jobs and income for many.
Local Colors selected The Open Door as the sole recipient of its fundraiser to help alleviate hunger, which has dramatically increased due to the pandemic, said Kathy Bucholska, a jewelry and mixed media artist.
The handmade cards are for sale through Feb. 14 at the gallery at 121 Main St. in downtown Gloucester.
“With all that’s happening in our country, I see our ‘Don’t Lose Heart’ event as bringing peace, love and hope,” Bucholska said. “Several members are offering cards that are themselves a special gift. For instance, some of my crow cards incorporate a semiprecious stone heart that can be removed and used as an amulet, pendant or good luck charm.”
She is one of 10 artist members who have turned their talents into an adventure into the creation of unique Valentine cards.
Silversmith Ann Schlecht, who often incorporates sea glass and beach stones in her jewelry designs, said that because of the pandemic, she made her cards on her own this year instead of with a dear friend.
“I wanted to come up with an idea that is related to my art, so I created ‘love rocks.’ With some of my flat, small beach stones, I carved a heart and added sayings like, ‘my rock,’ ‘rock solid’ and ‘love rocks,’” Schlecht said. “Each love rock is attached with a glue gun so it can be easily peeled off of the card and kept as an amulet in one’s pocket or on a windowsill or wherever the receiver chooses to keep it.”
Jim Sousa, a member for 11 years, said that his cards are inspired by his photographs of nature and wildlife. For this fundraiser, he created 5-inch-by-7-inch matted cards of loving doves, in which the image extends into the mat of the photograph and which can be easily framed.
Peter Black, a ceramicist and the newest member, attached wearable ceramic heart pins to some of his cards.
“The creation of cards and sale of artwork for the benefit of such an organization not only contributes in a financial way but also draws attention to the needs of the people, which helps in building and maintaining the strength of our community,” Black said.
Sarah Fris, a book illustrator and creator of designs for children’s clothing, welcomed the opportunity “to paint with a purpose” and give back to the community through art.
“In recognition of essential workers during this unprecedented time, I have put together a small series of cards to show our appreciation and thanks in the spirit of Valentine’s Day,” Fris said.
Local Colors has also felt the effects of the coronavirus, with a decrease in its artist members since the pandemic began.
“But the current members still thought it was important to do this event for Cape Ann residents,” said Donna Amero, a stained glass artist and founding member. “Our cooperative looks forward to a better and brighter future as we continue to recruit new members.”
Interested artists can find a membership application online at local-colors.org.
Other members contributing cards for the event include Pat Doherty, a painter; David Katz, a photographer; Bob Kulchuk, who works with wheel-thrown pottery and fused glass, and Mya Rae Nelson, a woodworker.
For more information, call 978-283-3996. For up-to-date hours, check the website or Facebook page, facebook.com/GloucesterArt. Currently, the shop is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Virtually tour Cape Ann Museum
In another effort to respond to the impact of the pandemic and continued statewide limits on gatherings, Cape Ann Museum is bringing its gallery talks online.
A virtual lecture series designed to celebrate the cultural history of Cape Ann launches Friday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. with a presentation, live on Zoom, titled “Building an Exhibition in a Pandemic.” Two members of the museum staff — Trenton Carls, librarian/archivist, and Leon Doucette, a curatorial assistant — will take viewers on a virtual tour of the museum’s newest exhibition, “CAM (Re)Connects.”
The exhibition features many of the objects and works of art spotlighted in the museum’s virtual outreach during the first six months of the pandemic under the name “CAM Connects.” The hosts will discuss the massive pivot that Cape Ann Museum, like other cultural institutions, took in 2020, as well as how the limitations of the pandemic inspired creative thinking to give birth to this exhibition.
These regular online events are designed to offer the virtual attendees a continued opportunity to immerse themselves in the museum’s extensive collection but from the safety of their homes.
Links to attend the virtual event are available after purchasing tickets for $10 for nonmembers. Museum members can watch for free. Register at capeannmuseum.org/events/building-exhibition-pandemic.
