Gloucester's Hammond Castle Museum celebrates the season with the return of its "Deck The Halls" program, as well as two visits from Santa.
In the "Deck the Halls" program, the museum partners with local small businesses to decorate the castle for the holidays. The museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in November and December for guided tours, including Thanksgiving weekend. This season’s holiday room concepts are presented by All Purpose Flowers of Magnolia, Audrey’s Flower Shop, Garden Designs by Kristen, Harborside Interiors, and Sage Floral Studio.
Then the special times to visit with Santa are Thursday, Dec. 10, and Friday, Dec. 11, from noon to 4 p.m., when each child will be presented with a new wrapped gift, a signed photo of Santa, and an opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa. Child tickets are $25, and adults are $5. The museum asks that only one parent or guardian per family to accompany the children so it can accommodate as many children as possible.
Groups will be limited to eight visitors at a time and Santa will be socially distanced; the photos with Santa will be digitally created with Green Screen technology. Social distancing and face masks are required for all who visit.
Advance registration is required for both the "Deck The Halls" and "Santa Claus Returns To The Castle" programs. Tickets are available online only at hammodcastle.org.
The castle was built by John Hays Hammond Jr., known as “The Father of Radio Control,” who was among America’s most prolific inventors. Castle construction began in 1926 and was completed in 1929. Its architecture style mixes medieval castle, French chateau and Gothic cathedral. The Hammond Castle Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. More information is available at Hammondcastle.org.
Ornament sale, new members show
The Rockport Art Association & Museum opens its 26th holiday ornament fundraiser Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. at one of its galleries at 12 Main Street. These tiny artworks sell for $50 each, painted by the artist members.
The 3 1/2- by 3 1/2-inch hand-painted ornaments feature many different scenes, from holiday scenes, landscapes, seascapes, marines, to animals, still lifes, and other designs. They are great for gift-giving or collecting, and all proceeds benefit the Rockport Art Association & Museum.
The first day of the fundraiser on Nov. 27 will be held in the spacious Hibbard Gallery to allow for a safe environment when the greatest number of people are seeking ornaments at the same time. The ornament sale continues during gallery hours until the ornaments are gone.
Also happening at the museum galleries at 12 Main St. are the association's New Members Show 2020 and online exhibition, which closes after Saturday. Hours are Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Martha Moore Room.
The "Class of 2020" members are Photography —Barry Berman, Dawn McDonald, Dorothy Kerper Monnelly and Ed Monnelly; Graphics —Janice Carragher Charles; Sculpture— Cassie Doyon; and Painting — Peter Bain, Alicia Mordenti, Debbie Mueller, Carol Robey, Peg Runcie and Stephen Wood.
More details may be found at www.rockportartassn.org.
Local band featured on new album
Gloucester's alternative folk band What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? is one of 15 hand-selected activist artists featured on a new album "Hope Rises" by Music to Life, produced by the nonprofit’s co-founder Noel "Paul" Stookey of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary.
This is the first major release by Music to Life, and was co-produced with Neale Eckstein. The work draws from artists with diverse genres, backgrounds and styles.
"With over 100 submissions nationwide, a review panel — including musicians Peter Yarrow, SaulPaul, Tom Paxton, Kathy Mattea, Deidre McCalla, Janis Ian and Eliza Gilkyson — selected artists who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to activism through their songs, passions and community work across various issue areas," according to the press release.
What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? uses music to explore themes of queer identity, sexuality, love and spirituality. Th group's song "Little Bit of Blue," which is featured on the compilation, encourages honesty and vulnerability about one’s pain as a way to heal and rebuild.
"Lead singer Brian ‘3rian’ King recalls coming out as gay the first time he ever took the stage, and although he met with some resistance, for the most part, he’s witnessed how stories and songs resonate and inspire empathy and understanding," according to the announcement. "For King, 'Hope Rises' is a way for the 'personal and political' to intersect with music."
"Activism can often feel like an endless uphill battle, so I hope these voices help folks feel encouraged and less alone, like we’re all walking arm and arm together toward justice," said King, who works as a medical case manager for people living with HIV/AIDS.
On their featured track, Stookey stated: "Disarmingly introduced by a children's chorus singing in French, this brilliant cross-genre arrangement features a vocalist with astonishing range — think Otis Redding — while weaving a counterpointed musical message of hope."
"Hope Rises" is available on CD Baby, Apple and Amazon Music. More details on the nonprofit may be found at www.musictolife.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706, or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.