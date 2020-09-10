Cape Ann's rich legacy of writers will be celebrated in a two-day Zoom event put together by the Cape Ann Museum in partnership with the Gloucester Writers Center and the Jonathan Bayliss Society.
The free Zoom event, which focuses on 20th-century writers, takes place in two one-hour sessions starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12.
The Friday session is titled "From Cats to Seagulls: A Bayliss Bestiary," which will be moderated by Gloucester native Liz Sibley Fletcher.
This session features George Angell, Jeff Gardiner, Marcella Henderson-Peal, Mark Kurlansky, Martha Oaks and Kevin Taylor, who will read passages from Bayliss' novels about elephants, dogs, lions, sea gulls, cats and crows.
The Saturday session is titled "Gloucester Quintet: Five Writers, Five Friends," and it highlights the friendships of Peter Anastas, Jonathan Bayliss, Vincent Ferrini, Gerrit Lansing and Charles Olson, who met in Gloucester in the late 1950s and early '60s.
After an introduction by Leslie Morris, curator of modern books and manuscripts at Harvard's Houghton Library, passages of the authors' works will be read by people who knew them well: Judy Walcott (Anastas), Victoria Bayliss Mattingly (Bayliss), Owen Ferrini (Ferrini), Derek Fenner (Lansing) and Charles P. Olson (Olson).
Registrants will be emailed a new essay by professor and scholar Ammiel Alcalay relating to the Gloucester Quintet and an invitation to an eBay auction benefiting the Gloucester Writers Center and the Jonathan Bayliss Society. To register, visit prose-and-poetry-in-gloucester.eventbrite.com.
Colorful paintings in Rockport
Jennifer McCalmont will have a solo show of her vivid floral and landscape paintings at the Rockport Art Association & Museum from Sept. 12 through Oct. 1.
"McCalmont is in love with color and captivated by the way light and color play on objects, especially flowers, which are her favorite subject. Her work is about capturing the grace or fragrance of flowers and sharing their beauty through painting," according to an exhibition statement. "In her quest for art training, McCalmont discovered 'The Boston School' of painters, which is not actually a school, but a school of thought and a tradition of painting that has been passed down from teacher to student for more than 100 years."
The artist has learned from many of The Boston School masters, and she most recently studied portrait painting with Mary Minifie.
The galleries, located at 12 Main St., Rockport, are free to visit and open from Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show is also available online at rockportartassn.org/solo-shows.
Rockport gallery brings Paris home
"Paris Redeemed," a virtual art exhibit presented by Decouvert Fine Art in Rockport, is available to view through the end of the year.
Gallery owners Steven Law and Donald Stroud had planned to bring their exhibit "Grace in Nature and Faith" to Paris after its successful showing at Master Drawings New York. But when they began to pack in the spring for the exhibition at Marty de Cambiaire Fine Art on Place Vendome, the pandemic hit and began closing down events.
"It was an opportunity of a lifetime," Law said. "Then the world came to a standstill as the pandemic intensified, and we made a decision not to go and temporarily closed our gallery until a vaccine is available. We do not have the square footage to allow for social distancing.
"There has been so much loss and suffering around the world," he said. "Like so many in businesses, we are between what has been and what will be. But an idea occurred to us that if beauty and art have a capacity to help those that are suffering, we have an obligation to make our exhibition available virtually, as a meditation of sorts."
Hence, the title of the virtual exhibit is "Paris Redeemed." The exhibit is set to Handel's "Dixit Dominus," which was composed in Italy, a source of inspiration for artists throughout the centuries.
"We wish healing, hope, inspiration, and solace for all," Law said. "If folks wish to learn a bit about the history of the art, they can scroll down the page after the slideshow is finished. Curiosity will lead them where it will."
To view the exhibit, visit the "Paris Redeemed" page at decouvertfineart.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.