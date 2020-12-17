The Cape Ann Symphony will not let a pandemic get in the way of spreading holiday cheer through music.
Although the usual Holiday Pops concerts are not taking place in a music hall, the regional orchestra taped a concert recently at Crowell Chapel in Manchester-by-the-Sea with a brass ensemble and singers.
This is the second of the symphony's planned virtual concerts featuring its musicians under the direction of Maestro Yoichi Udagawa.
"Our annual Holiday Pops concert is always one of the highlights of our season. In 2019, all three concerts sold out in record time. Now this virtual concert allows people to enjoy the Holiday Pops experience at home," said Cape Ann Symphony Board President Fran White. "It is exciting and hopefully helps to bring the joy of the season and the spirit of our annual holiday concerts to our patrons missing the experience of the live event. We also timed the launch of the concert video to offer an opportunity to give the gift of music."
The Cape Ann Symphony Brass Quintet plays a selection of traditional holiday favorites and includes choral pieces sung by vocalists from the Ipswich High School's Bel Canto and Chamber Singers. The brass musicians include Matthew Repucci, first trumpet; Ryan Noe, second trumpet; Earl Powers, horn; Daniel Walker, trombone; and Rob Needs, tuba.
"The musicians worked very hard to put this program together, and they sound fabulous," Udagawa said. "I am sure that the video will help viewers get into the spirit of the season. We miss being able to perform live for our audiences, and look forward to the day we can all be together again in a concert."
The concert program includes "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing"; "A Christmas Festival"; "American Christmas Mash Up"; "Jazzy Jingle Bells"; "Mary, Did You Know"; "Hanukkah Suite"; "Feliz Navidad"; "White Christmas"; "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"; "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"; and "Sleigh Ride."
For those giving a gift, the purchaser can enter the gift recipient’s email address and a personal message, and the message and video link will be sent directly to the recipient. The video purchase provides audience members with a video download link that can be viewed at one's convenience. It does not expire.
The concert is available for $25. Call 978-281-0543 or go to capeannsymphony.org to purchase and for more information.
Chelsea Berry in concert, virtually
The Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester presents Chelsea Berry in a virtual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.
Berry’s vocals will fill the Great Hall as she performs seasonal classics and winter favorites. The show will be broadcast through a private group on the museum's Facebook page.
Tickets are $20 and available at hammondcastle.org/event/chelsea-berry-a-holiday-special. Ticket holders will have access to the show through Jan. 1.
'Christmas Celtic Sojourn' moves online
"A Christmas Celtic Sojourn" with Brian O’Donovan will still take place this year, but virtually. It is being presented on different days by partner venues, including Rockport Music's Shalin Liu Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
O’Donovan returns as the host, introducing artists and sharing some of his favorite poems and stories. The core performances were all recorded in November at Shalin Liu, with the musicians quarantining nearby for two weeks to make it happen, according to a Rockport Music spokesperson.
The show will also be available on demand from Dec. 21 through Jan. 2 for those who purchase tickets. A portion of proceeds will go to the five partner theaters.
"Our goal this year is to be there virtually for our supporters, singing together familiar songs, dazzling as always with musical creativity, visiting with some of our musicians around the world in their homes while sharing their holiday traditions," O’Donovan said in a press release.
The lineup of musicians brings together veterans of shows past: Seamus Egan as music director, along with harpist Maeve Gilchrist as assistant music director; Owen Marshall on bouzouki and harmonium; Conor Hearn on guitar; and Jenna Moynihan and Maura Shawn Scanlin on fiddle.
Artists joining from across the globe include Mairi Campbell, Siobhan Miller and Hannah Rarity from Edinburgh, Scotland; Eilis Kennedy from her family pub in Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland; Cathy Jordan opening the show from Sligo Cathedral, Ireland; and Cara Butler, a dancer, from Canada. Also joining in will be O'Donovan's daughter Aoife O’Donovan.
For more information, including the other partner theaters and dates, visit christmasceltic.com.
Celebrating with sea chanteys
Schooner Adventure is presenting a special virtual show called "A Sea Chantey Celebration: The Meaning, the Men, the Work, the Song!" on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.
The live performance features Audi and Peter Souza and will be hosted by board member Bill Barton. A short presentation of chantey history will precede, and a question-and-answer session and conversation with the artists will follow.
The Souzas present shows featuring sea chanteys, ballads and sea songs at an array of events, such as benefits and festivals, as well as aboard sailing vessels and dockside, at yacht clubs, and at assisted living/nursing facilities. They have performed at maritime festivals in Salem, Marblehead, Gloucester and Portsmouth, as well as at the Boston Seafood Expo and New England Folk Festival and aboard the USS. Constitution.
The Souzas also maintain a weekly Monday evening chantey sing with fellow singers from Three Sheets to the Wind via Zoom. For more information, join the Gloucester Chantey Night group on Facebook.
To register for tonight's free event, go to schooner-adventure.org.
