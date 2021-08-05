Gloucester Stage Company presents the Boston area premiere of "Seared," a foodie comedy of sorts, by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck in the show that runs Friday through Aug. 22.
The cast features a "hot-headed" chef and his business partner in a story peppered with a restaurant consultant and a waiter "with dreams of his own." The outdoor stage at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport has been transformed into the kitchen of a New York City restaurant in this show directed by the Brooklyn-based Victoria Gruenberg.
"It’s a conversation between art and commerce; how do we maintain the integrity of what we're creating, while also keeping it alive financially,” said Gruenberg. "Most people leave hungry; this is an experience where afterwards you're going to be craving some of the really good food from the stage.”
Gloucester Stage Artistic Director Robert Walsh said the theater company is thrilled to have Rebeck's work in this season's line-up.
"This play satisfies the palate on multiple levels," he said.
This work was originally commissioned and produced by the San Francisco Playhouse.
"The combination of a well-rehearsed meal and a well-done performance makes for the perfect night. This new play is the perfect serving for audiences who are finding connection at live theater and local eateries again,” added Gloucester Stage Managing Director Christopher Griffith.
The historic Windhover Center for the Performing Arts is located at 257R Granite St. in Rockport. Tickets are now on sale at GloucesterStage.com or at the box office at 978-281-4433. Single ticket prices range from $15 to $54 with discounts available for seniors, military families, college students, youth younger than 18, EBT card holders, and Cape Ann residents.
Illuminating the strength of women
“Centuries in the Making: Gloucester’s Wives and Fishermen Shine On” is the title of two multimedia installations, with the first on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Memorial statue on Stacy Boulevard along Gloucester Harbor. When remarks by presenters conclude, the memorial and its surroundings will be illuminated as a sound installation with stories from fishermen’s wives plays through 10 p.m.
Then Aug. 5 through Aug. 12, nightly from 8:30 to 10 at Cape Ann Museum at 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, there will be an outdoor projected light and sound art installation that animates pieces of the narrative quilt of the Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Association, created with nationally-known quilting artist Clara Wainwright. The quilt is on display inside the museum through Sept. 26. "The quilt honors the history of the tight-knit, local community with sewn squares recounting individual struggles and triumphs against factory trawlers, fish farming, oil drilling, and other threats to fishermen’s livelihoods," according to a press release.
Both installations are created by LuminArtz, a non-profit organization, which pulled together an artistic team that includes an award-winning sound artist, musician and composer with Maria Finkelmeier of MF Dynamics. Also on the team is artist Pamela Hersch of Hersch Visuals who designed the lighting and projections, as well as the quilt animations after spending hours studying the details of the quilt to capture aspects for her projections.
Gloucester's Lyn Burke, executive director of LuminArtz, said she had dreamed of creating a production that would honor centuries of strong and influential women in this historic seaport.
Adin Murray exhibit
Jane Deering Gallery, at 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is holding an opening reception on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. for the exhibition "There's a certain slant of light" featuring new paintings by Adin Murray. Murray earned his undergraduate degree in art/biology from Tulane University and a master's of fine art in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design. In 2008, he had a first solo exhibition at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, as well as later shows at the Rymer Gallery in Nashville, and the Pei-Ling Chan Gallery in Savannah. He maintains a studio on Cape Ann. The exhibition continues through Aug. 29. For more information, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
20th artistic anniversary
Brenda Malloy's Imagine Gallery is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a public celebration on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the gallery, 43 Rocky Neck Ave. in Gloucester's historic Rocky Neck Art Colony. The gallery is located on pilings in Smith's Cove in an 1890 era former tar shack, where the pitch for the sealing of the ship sails created in the adjacent building was stored, she noted.
Among the countless artworks and objects, Malloy's latest series "Torn" will be featured. Also included are multi-dimensional collage paintings, sculpture, lamp shades, mobiles, abstract paintings, hand painted clothing, hats, scarves, greeting cards, and lawn decor.
The gallery first opened as a shop of imported handicrafts from Malloy's winter travels to Nepal, Thailand, Bali, India, Tibet and China. In 2006 she started painting herself. A prolific creator, her works reflect her joy and love of life. She said her work has been influenced by the temples and monasteries, artwork and textiles of the Asian countries where she has spent more than 60 months visiting during her winter sojourns. She expresses herself in colorful, abstract creations on canvas, paper, driftwood, textiles and more. Her work reflects her positivity and optimistic outlook on life.
The gallery is open May through October daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 978-559-1709 or visit ImagineLoveandPeace.com, Facebook and instagram at ImagineGallery_onRockyNeck.
