Even though the much-awaited historic art auction of the Rockport Art Association & Museum will be online, it is a banner year for the iconic landscapes and seascapes that attract so many art collectors and newcomers.
The live virtual auction takes place Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. via LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders are encouraged to sign onto the platform in advance.
The 35th event features more than 200 masterworks. This is the major fundraiser for the nonprofit art association, which will celebrate its centennial next year.
The auction preview is now hanging at the Rockport Art Association, at 12 Main St., and the final days of viewing are Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
An online photo catalog of all auction lots is posted on the website, along with other details, at rockportartassn.org/auction. The website also has sneak peek videos with noted Cape Ann historian and author Judith Curtis.
Absentee bids can also be submitted in advance with the Rockport Art Association.
The featured artists this year include Aldro T. Hibbard, Anthony Thieme, Emile Gruppé, Mabel May Woodward, Jane Peterson, Emma Fordyce MacRae, Antonio Cirino, William Meyerowitz, W. Lester Stevens, Charles Paul Gruppé, Paul Strisik, Marguerite S. Pearson, Harry A. Vincent, Agnes Richmond, Al Czerepak, Bernard Corey and Charles Movalli. The auction specializes in Cape Ann art but is not limited to this region and includes works by other prominent historic American artists.
Artist T.M. Nicholas, who serves on the Board of Governors, said that this year has an exceptional array of artworks.
"We have great works every year, but this year, we have more of the kinds of works we believe people want to see and buy," he said. "We also have an interesting sculpture of Fitz Henry Lane."
He is referring to a small-scale signed bronze work by Alfred M. Duca (1920-1997) that was the model for the historic sculpture in Gloucester near Lane’s home and studio.
"We rely on a packed house, and we had a fluid plan since we postponed the May auction. We put the date far out enough that we would be beyond all of this, which isn't the case. In examining the whole situation, we had to put safety first," Nicholas said. "This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we hope people will come out and bid hard for us."
The online event will feature the familiar face and voice of seasoned auctioneer Michael March of Blackwood/March Fine Art & Antique Auctioneers in Essex.
The Writer's Block celebrates 31 years
The premiere of the 31st season of "The Writer's Block with John J. Ronan" takes place on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. on channel 12, presented by 1623 Studios.
The award-winning cable television series is one of the oldest continuously running public access shows in New England and a first-prize winner for an educational program at the New England Cable Television Association.
Ronan, a Gloucester resident, opens the season with an interview featuring Moira Linehan, a poet, who will read from her new book, "Toward." Throughout the season, each show will be repeated a week later. The entire year will feature a special lineup of writers delivered via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronan, producer and host of The Writer's Block, is a former Gloucester poet laureate and a National Endowment for the Arts fellow in poetry. His most recent book, "Taking the Train of Singularity South From Midtown," was published in 2017.
"The season is going to be experimental and exciting at once, during the pandemic crisis," Ronan said. "So this 31st year is a real milestone, a long-running series for any market, at any level, that will survive the virus."
For more information, visit theronan.org.
An encore written in the stars
MAGMA (Movement Arts Gloucester Massachusetts) and Maritime Gloucester will present "Constellations: The REMIX" on Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3, following the success of the August presentations.
This offers some time outside under the stars to enjoy "meditative beauty" and support these two organizations. "Constellations" is a series of live art stations taking shape on the waterfront in the forms of music, dance and film.
Small socially distanced audiences will visit three outdoor sites on the grounds at Maritime Gloucester.
Registration and masks are required. No tickets will be sold at the door. To see a list of artists and to purchase tickets, visit maritimegloucester.org/upcoming-events.
Workshops aimed at young actors
Gloucester Stage Company's Youth Acting Workshop is starting its fall session in a virtual format on Monday, Oct. 5.
Students will perform and produce seven new plays written by young playwrights. Classes will be held online for two hours each week, through Nov. 12.
The workshops are designed to be a professional training program to nurture each student's creative potential through developing self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills to use in their daily life, as well as introducing them to the skills necessary for professional theater.
The fall session will start with an audition "boot camp" and includes classes in mastering dialects, script analysis, vocal production and acting for the Zoom stage. The fast-paced rehearsal and instruction schedule fits into just six weeks before the filmed performance.
The seven plays chosen for the Fall Showcase of New Plays were written during the Young Playwrights Workshop taught by Newburyport's Deirdre Girard in June. The selected works are "Death By ..." by Jackson Altieri, "7 Minutes" by Naia Gibson, "Cats Got Talent" by Nathan Gorman-Melo, "Stuck in Space" by Scarlet Lee, "The Unbelievable" by Ciaran M., "Allegiance" by Morgan Reilly and "Choosing to Talk" by James West.
"This fall session follows on the tremendous success of the virtual production of Tyler Dwiggins' 'SubText' that we produced this summer featuring our teen students," said Heidi Dallin, the educational director. "It's a win-win. These young actors get the opportunity to create characters, and the young playwrights get the opportunity for their plays to be produced."
The fall session features the following guest directors: Danvers' Sarah Vandewalle, Newburyport's Alexis Rappaport and Stephen Faria, Kentucky's Liana Genoud, and Gloucester's Billy Burgoyne.
Classes are Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. There is a reduced tuition of $145 (regularly $250), and scholarships are available for those with financial need. To register, go to gloucesterstage.com/youth-acting-workshop.
For more information, call Dallin at 978-283-6688.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.