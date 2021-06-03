Late spring opens a floodgate to arts events, with two major happenings this weekend, one in person with the Cape Ann Artisans Tour, and one virtually with Art in the Barn.
And another sure sign of a turnaround on the live music front is the re-opening of The Rhumb Line with live music in the wake of the pandemic.
Studio tours, new work and new faces
Members of Cape Ann Artisans are opening their studios to the public for the group's 38th annual Spring Open Studios Tour this Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The self-guided tour visits 14 studios and 15 artisans. The artisans' work features ceramic arts, painting, jewelry, mixed media, quilting, mosaics, weaving, among others.
Organizers encourage art lovers to view the newly produced video that features one-minute cameos with each of the artisans that can be found on the group's website, capeannartisans.com, as well as its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
This spring, the artisans tour welcomes a new member Sallie Strand, an abstract painter with a studio on historic Rocky Neck. In 2020, Strand’s collection also includes oil paintings available for viewing separately in another location. Chloe Leigh, a jeweler with a studio in downtown Gloucester also joined the group, but this will be her first year participating. Leigh has enhanced her handcrafted, eco-friendly fine jewelry collection with new works, which features hand-carved, custom statement and engagement rings.
The artisans are eager to welcome the return to sharing and experiencing the arts in person. Cynthia Curtis, a ceramic artist and teacher, has found great interest in people wanting to take a class or take part in open studio time. Meanwhile, Rob Diebboll has created new beach scenes with his signature figures, dogs, and birds, and is planning an exhibit in Newport this August. Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, of Sea Glass Wearable Art, has a new collection featuring sea glass and leather pendants; she also created a video series on “how to wear your hair” as long hair has become popular over the past year.
Outside the tour, some members continue to expand their creative footprint. Pam Stratton, a mosaic artist, was recently accepted into the National Association of Women in the Arts (NOWA). A visitor to her studio will find her garden adorned with her mosaic art as well as abstract sculpture atop a new granite pillar in the yard.
Other participating artists and artisans are Deb Gonet, painting and mixed media; David Archibald, ceramic arts (porcelain and stoneware); Linda Hogan, quilter; Sara Wright, fiber arts, handwoven and knit accessories; Scott Place and Erin O'Sullivan, ceramic arts at Twin Lights Studio; Deb Schradieck, painting, oil and watercolor; Sinikka Nogelo, painting and sculpture, experimental arts; and Marcie Rae, fine jeweler.
In an effort to become more sustainable, the artisans have decreased the size of the brochure and eliminated the paper map in favor of a collaboration with the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. The Artisans have been assigned a number on the chamber’s Cape Ann Tourism Map where the tour can be followed according to the numbers in the brochure. An electronic map of just the CAA Tour is also downloadable from Cape Ann Artisans at capeannartisans.com.
Greenbelt’s Art in the Barn
Essex County Greenbelt’s Art in the Barn is online this year today through June 13, featuring work from more than 100 artists, 15 of whom are new this year. Artwork in this juried show includes fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, woodworking and photography. The event, usually held at Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation in Essex, will be virtual this year due to public health precautions. However, large sculpture pieces will be available to view outdoors at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., Essex, throughout the duration of the show.
There will be an online silent auction featuring pet portrait artist Sydney Egan, which will run June 4 to June 6. There will be a live-streamed concert by the Tree House Charlatans on Friday, June 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The artists donate at least half of their proceeds to Greenbelt to support land conservation. For a link to the online exhibit and sale, visit ecga.org/artinthebarn.
Let the music play
The Rhumb Line, at 40 Railroad Ave. in Gloucester will reopen its doors to the public on Wednesday, June 9, at 4 p.m. Local singer-songwriter Fly Amero will kick off the live music from 6 to 9 p.m.
Owner Fred Shrigley said there will be live music Thursday through Sunday. The venue will be closed for the time being on Mondays and Tuesdays.
"We are going to have a $5 per person entertainment charge, all of which will go directly to the musicians. While The Rhumb Line and other restaurants have suffered over the last 15 months, so have our musicians, so please come support them," he said.
There will be full indoor bar and table seating and limited outdoor seating on the patio, weather permitting. The outside patio will be available for overflow and private parties, though it won't have table service, patrons may order inside and take their food and drink outside. The restaurant reopens with a shortened menu that features its popular offerings, such as burgers, brunch, French onion soup, nachos, shoestring fries, wings, and some specials which will include fresh fish, steak, and a vegetarian/plant-based item. The full menu will return in the near future.
"All our staff is returning and are so excited to be back," said Shrigley. "Thank you for all of your support over the last 15 months. It has meant so much to us. We can't wait to see everyone again."
The venue's newly designed website, www.therhumbline.com, provides details about the live music calendar and current menu.
A talk on microfiber pollution
On World Ocean Day, Schooner Adventure hosts an online presentation with Rachael Zoe Miller, founder of the Rozalia Project for a Clean Ocean, on Tuesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. Miller is an accomplished expedition scientist, inventor, National Geographic Explorer, and Explorers Club Fellow. There will be a pre-event social gathering for Captain's Circle members starting at 5:30 p.m.
One concern with trash and microplastic in the marine environment is that it does make its way into the "food web" and into the mouths of humans. In this presentation, viewers will learn about the Rozalia Project team's work to battle microfiber pollution, particularly in developing the Cora Ball, a consumer-scale solution to microfiber pollution. "She will define the problem, lead you through first-of-their-kind expeditions investigating microplastic along the entire Hudson River, from the mountains to the sea, and leave you with actions everyone can take to protect our one, big ocean," according to a press release. To join, register in advance at https://bit.ly/3g4ulKP
Indie film
Cape Ann Community Cinema will offer a virtual screening of the new indie comedy-drama "Monuments" starting Friday, June 4. Filmed on location in Colorado and Chicago, the film is about a couple whose romance is at the heart of the film.
" 'Monuments' explores grief, loss and love through its story of a widowed college professor who embarks on a spontaneous cross-country trip to spread the ashes of his wife -- while pursued by her eccentric family and her torch-carrying ex," said Jack Newell, the writer and director. "Even though 'Monuments' was conceived and shot prior to the pandemic, its story is about adjusting to life after experiencing unimaginable sudden loss. As Ted drives across the country, he begins to learn that life has a funny way of happening whether or not we’re ready for it,"
Newell added that he hopes this film will resonate with audiences that may still be reeling from the challenges of the past year.
The film stars David Sullivan ("The Wilds," "Primer"), Marguerite Moreau ("Wet Hot American Summer" and "The Mighty Ducks" films), Javier Muñoz (Broadway's "Hamilton" and "In the Heights"), along with Paulina Olszynski, Shunori Ramanathan and David Pasquesi.
The film received the Audience Award at the 2020 Nashville Film Festival and screened as an official selection at the Heartland Film Festival, the Denver Film Festival, the Los Angeles Comedy Festival and the Maui Film Festival. For details on viewing, visit www.CapeAnnCinema.com.
Tunes on the town
Musician Michael O'Leary & Friends will perform during a Celtic Music Sunset Sail on Sunday, June 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., about the schooner Thomas E. Lannon, 63 Rogers St. Gloucester. Ticket information and registration is available by calling 978-281-6634 or visiting www.schooner.org
